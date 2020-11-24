Watch Exclusive Clip for New Docuseries About Dedicated 6-Man Football Team, Texas 6

The new CBS All Access docuseries follows the Strawn, Texas, high school football team of only six players

A small-town football team's impressive perseverance is the subject of new CBS All Access docuseries — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

Texas 6, debuting on Thanksgiving, Thursday, follows the Strawn, Texas, high school's six-man football team during their season as they attempt to win their third 6-Man Football State Championship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip, the Greyhounds' coach Dewaine Lee gets ready to travel with the team to their first game of the season, admitting he has a lot of anxiety as many of the squad's players are new.

"Everybody is gonna tell you, 'Yea, you guys can win it again,' down deep, they don't think that," Lee says in the video. "And that's okay, that's part of sports, that's why we play the game."

He continues as footage of the players prepping and riding on the team bus shows, "But now, we got to figure out if these guys are gonna respond. I'm extremely nervous and I'm anxious."

The first three episodes of Texas 6 will be available to stream on CBS All Access on Thursday, with new episodes available on-demand weekly on Thursdays beginning Dec. 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Texas 6 | Credit: CBS All Access