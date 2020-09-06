Texans' Deshaun Watson Breaks Down in Tears During Emotional Family Call After $160M Extension

Deshaun Watson got emotional while speaking to his family after signing a massive extension with the Houston Texans.

Over the weekend, the 24-year-old quarterback received a four-year and $160M contract extension, the second-highest in NFL history behind Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The total value of his contract is $177.54 million, according to ESPN.

While speaking with the media over Zoom, Watson got emotional and started tearing up as his family called in to congratulate him on the massive accomplishment. “I love y’all, I appreciate everything,” he said.

Addressing the immensity of the moment later on during the call, Watson said, "I've been crying a little bit — a lot of bit, really."

"It's just -- an amazing moment, for me to be able to extend my career in a location, in a place, in a home, I would say, that my family loves, that I love, that I want to continue to dive into the community most of all, and just continue to build my legacy, just build our legacy as a whole and do something that we've never done before," he said.

Watson went on to share that although the contract he signed is “life-changing,” the commitment the team has shown to him is what means the most.

“The money is amazing. It's life-changing. It's great. But the biggest thing is for the McNair family, OB [head coach Bill O'Brien], Jack [Easterby], to just trust in me and believe in me, that I'm their guy, I'm their quarterback,” he continued. “That really touches me.”

“Growing up, from where I'm from ... there's not too many people that make it out,” he said as he teared up again. "For them to just trust me — man, it means the most. That's the biggest thing. The contract, that was gonna take care of itself.”

As for how his mother reacted to the news, Watson said that she reminded him that his job was to win big — and start the season off with a bang this week when the team faces off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"She was like, 'Congratulations, but hey, you've got a game to win Thursday and you have a championship to go get,' " he said.

Image zoom Deshaun Watson Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Watson also shared a statement on social media, reflecting on how far he's come.

“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL. Today, I couldn't be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home,” he wrote, going on to thank his teammates, coaches, as well as his mother.

“I am so grateful to my mom, who is and has always been my rock and showed me anything is possible. She instilled in me at an early age that no matter the circumstances and obstacles you must endure and keep going,” he wrote. “Last, but certainly not least, thank you to the best fans in the NFL. I promise to do everything I can to not only bring a championship to this great city but also leave a legacy of helping positively impact the community. Now back to the work…”

Watson was signed by the Texans during the 2017 NFL draft, after leading Clemson University to a national championship the previous year.