Terry Bradshaw and Wife Tammy Renew Vows During Trip to Hawaii: They're 'an Unstoppable Force'

Terry Bradshaw and wife Tammy Bradshaw are saying "I do" — again!

During the season two premiere of E! series The Bradshaw Bunch on Wednesday, the 73-year-old former NFL star and current television sports analyst renewed his vows with wife Tammy while the pair were together on a Hawaiian getaway with family by their side.

During the episode, fans got an inside look at the moment when Terry proposed once more to Tammy, several years after they first said "I do."

"Our wedding was perfect, and he was so handsome. It's hard to believe it was seven years ago," Tammy said, before Terry responded: "What do you mean he 'was?' It was only seven years ago. Have I gotten ugly since then?"

In a confessional, Terry admitted that his first wedding to Tammy happened more quickly than anticipated due to his feelings about his previous marriages. (Terry had been divorced three times prior.)

"Getting married is a huge thing and it hadn't been exactly the strength of my life, that's for sure. I mean, you have a lot of doubt when you've struck out like I have," Terry explained. "And I was nervous to fail again. Who wouldn't be? I knew I had to get married overnight or it wouldn't happen at all."

Also in the episode, Terry's two daughters, Rachel Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw — who he shares with ex Charla Hopkins Bradshaw — thanked their father for including them in his nuptials after previously not doing so for the couple's first wedding.

"The first time, it kind of hurt my feelings that we weren't included," Erin said, before Terry replied back, "I never gave any thought to that, and I should have, so I apologize for that. This is my family: two girls, stepdaughter, two son-in-laws, grandkids. Closest part of my world, right there."

Continuing his sentiments about making sure his brood was involved in his special day, Terry said he wanted to "do it right," telling Tammy, "One of the reasons I wanted to renew the vows, I wanted all the girls to be here."

"To hear Dad say that he really regrets that we weren't there for the first wedding is a super vulnerable moment," Rachel said in response. "He doesn't really talk like that very often, so it does mean a lot."

In the episode, the wedding ceremony took place on a beach in the Aloha state and was officiated by Terry's stepdaughter Lacey Hester, whose own daughter Zurie served as the flower girl. The dinner after included a fire-eating dancer and traditional leis for the family to wear.

"We're so happy to be here to share this moment with you guys. I think we can all agree these two have grown into a perfect match. He's funny, she's smart. He's crazy, and she's calm. She has great hair, he has some hair. And they both have the biggest hearts of two people that I know," Lacey said as she officiated the ceremony in The Bradshaw Bunch episode. "Together they make an unstoppable force. They're the leaders of this family."