Terry Bradshaw Predicts the Super Bowl Champs, Shares the 'Key' to Winning and Names His Dream Halftime Acts

Legendary Pittsburgh Steeler–turned–NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is sharing his Super Bowl insights with PEOPLE!

As a four-time Super Bowl champion, Bradshaw has a few pro tips for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals before they face off in Sunday's big game.

"The key, always in Super Bowls, is turnovers," Bradshaw, 73, tells PEOPLE exclusively while chatting about his latest Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Super Bowl commercial. "Turnovers are huge momentum builders and momentum crushers. Turnovers, interception, fumble recovery."

The game is just as much mental as it is physical, he notes: "If you can go out there and set aside the fact that you're playing in Super Bowl LVI — and you can play the game while being cool and calm so you can think and perform with a clear mind, then you'll play your best."

Of course, there is no shortage of distractions on Super Bowl Sunday, including crowd noise, music and the fact that around 117 million viewers will be watching from around the globe — but the veteran quarterback considers the biggest challenge of all how "[a player's] legacy could be determined at the end of the game."

"I think the greatest fear I ever had in a Super Bowl [was] I did not want to lose it. It haunted me: 'Don't lose it, don't lose it!' I prepared so hard," he says. "The thought of losing a Super Bowl was more than I could handle."

As the first pick of the NFL draft in 1970 who claimed four Super Bowl titles that same decade, Bradshaw says winning "elevates" the possibly of "certain players going into the Hall of Fame."

A 1989 inductee himself, Bradshaw specifically name-checks Rams players Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth, as well as the Bengals' Joe Burrow, saying that "so many things can happen" as a result of their performance in Sunday's game.

Despite all the talent on the field, when it comes down to brass tacks, Bradshaw does have his eyes on one team to take the championship.

"I've got the Rams winning," he predicts. "I think one of the best acquisitions they made was when they brought Odell Beckham Jr. over. Now, they have [Cooper] Kupp and Odell," he adds.

Bradshaw also revealed who he'd like to see headline halftime. Though he admits, "They're [mostly] dead," he shares that he "could go from Freddie Mercury in Queen to the Eagles to Merle Haggard to Glen Campbell to Alan Jackson. These are people I love listening to."

The former pro footballer's spent many a Super Bowls on television, whether playing on the field or talking behind the Fox Sports desk. And now, in a commercial produced for Sunday's game, he's part of a newly assembled squad made up of football legends Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Jerome Bettis and Victor Cruz.

Bradshaw, who is a longtime partner of Frito-Lay and PepsiCo, tells PEOPLE the partnership "never was a stretch ... It was easy since I loved their products. It's a super match made in heaven!"

With a total of 10 Super Bowl rings between the five legends, the spot sees the champions on a wild bus ride taking them back to the Big Game — with Bradshaw joining the road trip in a hilariously customized seat.

The ad highlights the camaraderie of watching football — something Bradshaw has shared with his family for years.

"Before my father passed away," he reminisces, "every Super Bowl was a huge family party. We barbecued, we threw horseshoes, we played cards, shot pool — just fun, fun family time."

And though he calls his brood "a Pepsi family, whether we're doing commercials for them or not," when he's not working "on game day, I drink bourbon" to wash down the snacks.