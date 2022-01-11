Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 1 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max

New 'Honest and Emotional' Documentary Special About Terry Bradshaw Coming to HBO in February

Terry Bradshaw is giving fans an inside look at his storied career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback-turned-football analyst, 73, is opening up about his NFL journey in a first-person account for HBO's new documentary special, Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, out on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The HBO Sports and NFL Films special, directed by award-winning documentarian Keith Cossrow, will include "a revealing interview and rare archival footage" in addition to footage of the four-time Super Bowl champion's stage show, a press release says.

Terry Bradshaw Credit: Bettmann Archive/Getty

Bradshaw brought cameras along when he performed at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Missouri, in August 2021. His live performance features "a mix of singing, music, colorful stories, and honest and emotional reflections on his life" according to the press release from HBO.

"There is no one in sports quite like Terry Bradshaw," Cossrow said in a statement. "He's been in our lives for more than 50 years. We've seen him struggle, we've seen him on top of the world, he's made us laugh, and he hasn't been afraid to cry."

He added, "And there is no one better to tell his extraordinary story than Terry himself. We are thrilled to have made this special with him."

Terry Bradshaw Credit: Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty

Bradshaw ­— who shares daughters Rachel, 34, and Erin, 27, with his ex-wife Charla Hopkins ­— was drafted by the NFL in 1970 and went on to lead the Steelers to four Super Bowl championships. He was named Super Bowl MVP twice.

In 1989, Bradshaw was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in honor of his legendary 14-season NFL career.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

After his retirement from the sport in 1984, he became a broadcaster and entertainer. He has won three Sports Emmy awards for his work as an on-air analyst.

In addition to sports, Bradshaw is featured alongside his family in the E! reality series, The Bradshaw Brunch, and appeared in movies including Father Figures and Failure to Launch. He has also released several country music albums.