Terry Bradshaw Faces Backlash for 2023 Super Bowl Post-Game Remarks to Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid

Terry Bradshaw is under fire following a series of remarks he directed toward Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid in a 2023 Super Bowl post-game interview.

Bradshaw, who became an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday after the end of his NFL career in 1994, spoke to the coach after Sunday's big game when his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.

"Big guy. Let me get the big guy in here," Bradshaw said to Reid as he attempted to get his attention during the Super Bowl LVII Trophy Presentation. "Come on, waddle over here."

The ceremony, which takes place live after the yearly championship game comes to an end, also included interviews with Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, team quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and tight end Travis Kelce.

However, Bradshaw's remarks to Reid garnered attention after he ended the brief interview by telling Reid, "Have a cheeseburger on us."

A representative for Bradshaw did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Many social media users spoke out against the 74-year-old NFL legend with one writing, "He has NO clue on how to conduct an interview and acts like an idiot on the stage. Telling Andy Reid to waddle on up here and that he's old. It's honestly embarrassing!"

Another added that he needed to be fired, expressing in a Twitter post that: "Terry Bradshaw just publicly in front of millions on national TV and in the stadium discriminated against old people, discriminated against fat people and embarrassed and bullied the winning super bowl coach."

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback last garnered media attention after he revealed during a Fox NFL Sunday broadcast in October that he had been diagnosed with cancer twice in the last year.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life," the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback said.

"In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer-free. That's the good news."

"Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston," he continued.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great. And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."