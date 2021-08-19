Terrell Owens, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, last played in the NFL in 2010

Terrell Owens Believes He Could 'Definitely' Play in the NFL at 47: 'I'm Not Washed Up'

NFL legend Terrell Owens is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers to ever grace a football field — but could he still play just three years shy of 50? He thinks so.

During an interview with NFL Network, 47-year-old Owens said he still believes he could make an NFL team more than a decade since last playing in a game.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"No doubt, there's only one me," he said, via the video shared by MSN. "I can do what people never expect."

"I can still play," said Owens, who is launching a new season of his talk show, Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch, later this month. "Who's to say what I can and can't do. You can't speak for me on how my body feels. If anybody can do it, I can do it."

While Owens never played on a Super Bowl-winning team, he did set a number of individual accomplishments during his career: He was named to six Pro Bowls, was a three-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader, and earned five first-team All-Pro honors.

Terrell Owens Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Owens started his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers and later played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2010 (he signed with the Seattle Seahawk in 2012 but was released before seeing any playing time).

While the NFL is dominated by players in their 20s, Owens claimed to TMZ Sports that an unspecified team recently reached out to him, advising the former athlete to stay prepared for a call-up.

"With that conversation that I had, they asked me to keep myself in shape — anything can happen," he said of his NFL prospects. "And, so, that's what I'm doing."

"I'm not washed up," Owens added, "Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don't forget how to ride that bike."

RELATED VIDEO: Gisele Bündchen Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Tom Brady: 'You're Just Too Good to Be True'