Former NFL Player Terrell Owens Filmed Punching Alleged Heckler Outside a CVS in California

Terrell Owens was seen punching a man who the former NFL player says harassed him and other customers while visiting a CVS in Inglewood, California this weekend, a video obtained by TMZ Sports showed.

In the footage, Owens — who previously played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys — is seen fighting with a shirtless man outside of the store on Saturday night. At one point, Owens knocked the man to the ground with a punch to the face.

When reached by PEOPLE on Monday morning, Owens referred to his comments to TMZ.

The 48-year-old told the outlet that he was speaking to a fan at the store when they were approached by the man he was later filmed fighting. The man was aggressive, according to witnesses, and threatened to fight Owens and the fan outside.

Witnesses told TMZ that Owens attempted to quell the situation before the man attacked him once they left the store.

Owens continued to speak to the man for more than a minute after their fight, the video shows.

"I can't believe we're seeing this s—," a witness is heard saying in the video before Owens returns to his vehicle.

According to TMZ, police were not called following the incident.

RELATED VIDEO: Terry Bradshaw Says He Waited to Share Cancer Diagnosis Because He 'Didn't Want Pity'

Owens is still playing football and is currently a wide receiver in the Fan Controlled Football league. He played for the FCF Zappers before being traded to the Knights of Degen in May.

Owens was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 and famously skipped his induction ceremony to host his own celebration.