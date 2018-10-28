Tennis World Mourns Former Australian Teen Champ Todd Reid's Death: 'Great Guy, Kind Heart'

Todd Reid, the Australian who made headlines as a teen tennis sensation in the 2000s, was remembered by the tennis world on Twitter after he died at age 34 on Oct. 23.

Reid was the Wimbledon junior singles champion in 2002 and was once Australia’s No. 3 tennis player, the Associated Press reported. He ranked as high as 105th in the world and made the third round of the Australian Open in 2004 before losing to Roger Federer, according to ESPN.

“Very saddened to hear the news of the passing of Todd Reid. We never know how much someone can be suffering. Prayers for Todd and his family,” Australian tennis star Todd Woodbridge wrote in a since-deleted tweet, according to Extra.

Other people in the tennis community remembered Reid’s “kind heart,” “talent” and “good soul.”

Tough week for the Aussie Tennis family losing one of our mates T-Rod. Thoughts and prayers are with Todd’s family at this difficult time. #RIPTodd #DCTeamMate #92 🙏 — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) October 26, 2018

RIP Todd 😔 — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) October 26, 2018

Sad to hear the news of the passing of Todd Reid. Shared a room once way back at an Aus futures event. Great guy, kind heart, too soon! — Matt Ebden (@mattebden) October 26, 2018

Devastated by the passing of a terrific young man in Todd Reid. The tennis community mourns for you Todd. Sending my love and thoughts out to his family. 🙏 — rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) October 27, 2018

Sad to hear the news of Todd Reid's passing. Had such talent as a junior. — Nat Edwards (@Nat_Edwards) October 26, 2018

Yes , so sad to hear . Sending lots of strength and courage to his family and friends . — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) October 26, 2018

Darren Walton, a sports journalist, wrote in a personal essay that he had played golf with Reid the week before his death.

“The former Wimbledon junior champion was full of hope, excited about getting his life back together after a troubled few years and a touch-and-go battle with pancreatitis,” Walton wrote.

In a November 1997 profile of Reid in The New York Times, Dr. James Loehr worried that the pressures that Reid was facing were unhealthy for a teenager.

“This has all the earmarks of becoming a catastrophe. It’s way too early to decide if a 13-year-old boy is a phenom or a superstar, and from the outside, it sounds like the parents are leaving their son to the wolves,” Dr. Loehr said.

“At this age, the primary concern should be making sure he’s mentally, physically and emotionally healthy,” the sports psychologist continued. “He shouldn’t be a source of income.”

His parents stood by the decision to work with manager Pete Colbert. “It’s not as if we plucked an agent out of the phone book,” his father Bob Reid said in the profile. “We trust Pete, and we believe that if Todd stayed here in Australia, he’d be doomed to mediocrity by the system.”

Reid’s cause of death is not known and there were no suspicious circumstances, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.