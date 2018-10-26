Former Australian Teen Tennis Star and Wimbledon Junior Singles Champion Todd Reid Dies at 34

Australian Todd Reid, a teen tennis star and the 2002 Wimbledon junior singles champion, has died at 34, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Reid died on Tuesday, October 23. His cause of death is not known and there are no suspicious circumstances, reports the Herald.

After winning the Wimbledon junior title at 18, Reid turned pro. The athlete was Australia’s number three tennis player for some time, according to The Associated Press.

Todd Reid Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Reid ranked as high as 105th in the world and made the third round of the Australian Open in 2004, before losing to eventual champion Roger Federer, reported ESPN.

In a statement also shared on Twitter, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club — which hosts Wimbledon — wrote, “The AELTC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Todd Reid, our 2002 boys’ singles champion. The thoughts of all those at Wimbledon are with his family and friends.”

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Todd Reid. All of our thoughts are with Todd's friends and family. pic.twitter.com/x0sgud5W24 — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) October 26, 2018

The AELTC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Todd Reid, our 2002 boys’ singles champion. The thoughts of all those at Wimbledon are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/69JkBicAxQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) October 26, 2018

In 2005, Reid’s career was sidelined with injuries and glandular fever before he made comebacks in 2008 and 2014, reported the Herald.