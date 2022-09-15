Tennis Great Roger Federer Retiring After Laver Cup: 'This Is a Bittersweet Decision'

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," the Swiss legend said Thursday

By
Published on September 15, 2022 09:51 AM
Roger Federer
Roger Federer. Photo: Han Yan/Xinhua via Getty

After a storied career with 20 Grand Slam titles, two Olympic medals and multiple number 1 rankings, tennis great Roger Federer is hanging up his racket, he announced Thursday.

Federer, 41, said that the upcoming Laver Cup tournament, which kicks off next week in London, will be the final match of his 24-year career.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full and competitive form," he explained in a video shared on social media. "But I also my body's capacities and limits and its message to me lately and it has been clear. I am 41 years old I've played over 1,500 matches over 24 years"

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."

Federer said that the Laver Cup, a team tournament that he partnered to launch in 2017, will be his "final ATP event."

"I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just know that not in Grand Slams or on the tour," he said.

"This is a bittersweet decision because I will miss everything the tour has given me," he continued. "But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

RELATED VIDEO: See Kate Middleton's Many Facial Expressions During Epic Five-Set Wimbledon Men's Finals Match

The Swiss tennis player went pro in 1998 at age 16, and quickly moved through the ranks, entering the top 100 ranking a year later. His big breakthrough came at age 19, at Wimbledon in 2001, when he made it to the quarterfinals. Just two years later, he captured his first Grand Slam singles title on that same grass court where he would go on to become an unstoppable force.

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's quarter-finals match on the ninth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 7, 2021.
Roger Federer. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty

Over the next decade, he racked up an incredible 16 Grand Slam singles wins and dozens more titles at smaller tournaments. He, along with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, dominated the men's tennis scene as the "Big 4," winning nearly every tournament and leaving little room for other players to edge their way in.

"I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget," Federer said in his video, thanking his competitors.

As Federer dealt with injuries towards the end of his career, he started to slow down, but picked up three more Grand Slam titles — at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017, and then again at the Australian Open in 2018 — in lengthy, epic battles. His last Grand Slam appearance was at Wimbledon in 2021.

Roger Federer of Switzerland greets the audience during the Centre Court Centenary Celebration during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England.
Roger Federer. Shi Tang/Getty

Federer thanked his wife, Mirka, and their four children in his retirement video.

"She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8-months pregnant and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years," he said. "I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me always eager to explore new places and creating new memories along the way. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever."

Mirka Federer, wife of Roger Federer with their children nine-year-old twin girls Charlene and Myla and five-year-old boys Lenny and Leo during presentations after Roger Federer of Switzerland loss against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's Singles Final on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 14, 2019 in London, England
Mirka Federer with their children, nine-year-old twin girls Charlene and Myla and five-year-old twin boys Lenny and Leo. Tim Clayton/Corbis

Federer said that "above all," he has to thank his fans.

"The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills in my life," he said. "Without you those successes would've felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy."

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true. Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you."

The Laver Cup begins Sept. 23.

Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open
Carlos Alcaraz, 19, Wins US Open to Become Youngest-Ever No. 1 Men's Tennis Player
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka (Miroslava Vavrinec Federer) attend the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017on October 5, 2016 in Paris, France
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer
Nick Kyrgios of Australia smashes his racket after being defeated by Karen Khachanov in their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Smashes 2 Rackets After Quarterfinal Loss at US Open
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from U.S. Open Over Vaccine Requirements: 'I Will Not Be Able to Travel'
Rafael Nadal; Nick Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios Wishes Rafael Nadal Well After Legend Exits Wimbledon Due to Injury: 'Till Next Time'
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Wimbledon Semifinals After Suffering an Abdominal Injury
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Out of U.S. Open For Refusing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Rafael Nadal of Spain in a practice session at Mallorca Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Mallorca, Spain.
Rafael Nadal Intends to Return to Wimbledon for First Time in 3 Years Following Injury
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Novak Djokovic holds the Wimbledon Trophy after winning the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Novak Djokovic Says He's Still 'Not Planning to Get Vaccinated,' Likely Won't Play in U.S. Open
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13025376bk) Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning the men's final match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimbledon Championships, in Wimbledon, Britain, 10 July 2022. Wimbledon Championships 2022 Day 14, United Kingdom - 10 Jul 2022
Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios to Win Wimbledon Men's Singles Final
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge prepares for the presentation ceremony
Kate Middleton to Hit the Court with Tennis Legend Roger Federer Next Month
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 05: Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the Musketeers’ Cup after winning Championship point against Casper Ruud of Norway during the Men's Singles Final match on Day 15 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andy Cheung/Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal Wins His 14th French Open, Becoming the Tournament's Oldest Champion Ever
Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello attended the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Rafa Nadal Foundation held at the Italian Consulate on November 18, 2021 in Madrid, Spain
Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Scores His 1,000th Win: 'I'm Really Blessed and Privileged to Have that Many Victories'
Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a ball during a training session during Day One of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 28, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.
Rafael Nadal Advances to 2022 French Open Final After Opponent's Leg Injury: 'Very Sad for Him'
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Will Defend His Title at Wimbledon Despite Criticism of Ban on Russian Players