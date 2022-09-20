Tennis Great Roger Federer Insists He's Retiring: 'I Am Definitely Done'

Roger Federer is "definitely done" playing professional tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam title winner, 41, tells TODAY's Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview airing on Wednesday that he is firm on his decision to end his playing days.

"You know un-retiring is a thing now," Guthrie says in a clip of the interview. "Tom Brady, now Serena seems to be wavering a little. You're done?"

But Federer replies quickly: "No, no. I am definitely done, I know that, yeah."

Guthrie's sit-down with the tennis icon — and her widely discussed celebrity crush — happened in London, where the anchor was already located for the network's ongoing coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death.

In his retirement announcement last week on Twitter, Federer said this weekend's Laver Cup would be his final competitive tournament.

The men's tennis tournament — which Federer co-created five years ago — is scheduled for Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 at The O2 Arena in London, and airs on the Tennis Channel.

Clive Brunskill/Getty

Federer's Europe team features superstars including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Last Thursday, Federer thanked his fans, coaches, fellow tennis foes and friends in his online announcement.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full and competitive form," he explained in a video shared on social media. "But I also know my body's capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I've played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years."

He continued, "Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."