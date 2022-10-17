The University of Tennessee says they're in need of cash after encouraging their fans' epic celebration that left their goal posts at the bottom of a river.

A chaotic scene broke out following the Tennessee Volunteers 52-49 victory at Neyland Stadium, ending a 15-game losing streak to Alabama. The win sent fans into a frenzy as they stormed the field, taking the goal posts with them before tossing the equipment in the nearby Tennessee River.

But now the school, which had promoted the wild fan celebration, says that they need money to replace the goal posts.

The Tennessee football team took to Twitter to explain their dilemma. "Y'all remember how we tore the goal posts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River?"

"Yeah, that was awesome," the team's account stated.

"Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goal posts on our field. Could y'all help us out?"

The tweet linked out to a digital fundraiser, encouraging fans to help the university raise $150,000 in time for the next game. Moreover, the university is even offering suggested donation amounts based on Tennessee fandom.

The lowest suggested amount is $16 — a nod to the 16 seasons Tennessee failed to beat Alabama before breaking the streak on Saturday. Fans can relive the excitement by donating the equivalent of "the final score of the breathtaking game," $52.49, to the fundraiser.

Moreover, the university proposed a much more generous donation — $1019.15 — to those who can afford it. That large number is the capacity of a sold-out Neyland Stadium.

But the school is getting some criticism for their crowdsourced goal post fund, with people on social media pointing out the $5 million annual salary for the team's head coach and the university's $993 million endowment as of 2020.

Before the expensive aftermath of the celebration set in, Tennessee president Randy Boyd was ready to turn the mayhem into an annual tradition. Video shared by sports wagering advisor Hanes Torbett showed Boyd watching the scene from a suite as he smoked a cigar.

When asked how much the unruly celebration would cost, Boyd said, "It doesn't matter, we're gonna do this every year."

Over 2000 donations have been made to the fundraiser, which will close on October 31. As of Monday morning, more than $80,000 has been raised.