Teen Who Won $3 Million in Fortnite World Cup Says He’s Going to Buy … a Desk 

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf has big plans for the $3 million he just won in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup.

The 16-year-old gaming champion spoke to ESPN on Monday and revealed he really just wants to buy a new desk.

“Definitely I’m just going to save the money and invest it, I’m not going to do anything dumb with it really,” Giersdorf told the outlet, adding, “but I definitely want to get a new desk, that’s about it.”

A new desk is definitely in order as the teen told ESPN that he spends about 6 to 7 hours a day playing Fortnite and training to get better.

His regimen paid off on Sunday when the Pennsylvania teen was historically named the greatest solo Fortnite player in the world after dominating 99 other players in the first-ever Fortnite World Cup Finals. His victory earned him the grand prize of $3 million, the largest-ever payout for a single player in an esports tournament.

By comparison, second-place winner Harrison “Psalm” Chang, 24, won $1.8 million. Third place winner Shane “Epikwhale” Cotton received $1.2 million.

“Words can’t even explain it right now. I’m so happy,” Giersdorf said after his win, according to video shared on competition’s official Twitter page. “Everything I’ve done, the grind, it’s all paid off. It’s just insane.”

Giersdorf plays under the name “Bugha” for the Sentinels, an esports organization. While appearing on the Today show Tuesday, he revealed how he chose his gaming name.

“My grandfather gave me the name when I was a baby,” he told co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The Fortnite World Cup Finals were held at New York City’s Arthur Ashe tennis stadium in 4-hour battle for the trophy.

Over 40 million participants entered into the online competition back in April. After 10 weeks of online qualifying competition, the pool of gamers was reduced to the 100 top players, according to the game’s website.

Every player who participated in the games on Sunday took home at least $50,000 for playing, CNN reported. In total, the Fortnite World Cup finals offered a total of $30 million in prizes.