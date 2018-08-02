Teen Is Totally Mortified as Adults Dance Around Him on the Jumbotron at Padres Game — Watch

One boy wishes that he had not been taken out to the ball game.

At San Diego’s Petco Park on Monday — amid a face-off between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants — the jumbotron captured two adults grooving to Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz’s “Get Low.”

Also sitting with the hip duo? A totally mortified teen.

Another attendee — Rudy Rendon — captured the entire scene on video, sharing the footage to Twitter.

In the video, the woman — who appears to be the boy’s mother — dances on her feet while the man — presumably dad — moves to the beat in his chair. As the scene goes on, the teen’s cheeks get more and more red.

In another of Rendon’s videos from the game, the boy puts his head in his hands as the pair continues to dance.

Twitter was quick to react to the boy’s plight.

“This mom embarrassing her son is the mom all moms should aspire to be,” one woman tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “Despite the Giants pulling out a thrilling extra inning win, this may have been my favorite part of going to last night’s game.”

This boy was not the only Padres attendee to go viral recently. In June, Gabrielle DiMarco caught a foul ball in her beer and proceeded to drink the entire cup.

Beer — and baseball — served to your seat at @Padres games 🍺⚾️ pic.twitter.com/zCh3HjeUyD — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) June 6, 2018

“I felt like I won the lottery,” DiMarco told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I was like, ‘What are the chances?’ I wasn’t even trying to catch this ball, and it landed in my cup.”