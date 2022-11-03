17-Year-Old Arrested in the Shooting of Washington Commanders Player Brian Robinson Jr.

A suspect has been arrested tied to the shooting and attempted armed robbery of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. in August, authorities said.

D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced the arrest of the suspect — a 17-year-old teenager — at a news conference on Wednesday. He described the incident as "yet another case of a juvenile with an illegal gun," and added, "Enough is enough. We have to keep guns out of the hands of the youth in our city."

Contee said public tips helped authorities identify the teen arrested, who was 16 at the time of the shooting earlier this summer. "It was because the community called and texted our tip line that we are able to make this arrest," he said.

The Police Chief also noted that authorities are still looking for two other suspects involved, and that investigators are trying to determine who fired the shots that hit Robinson Jr., 23. Two people, including the teen arrested, are believed to have had access to a gun, while another drove a car to get away, Contee said.

Scott Taetsch/Getty

Police did not reveal the identity of the 17-year-old, who is charged as a juvenile with assault with intent to rob while armed. The case remains under investigation.

Robinson was shot twice in the right leg along H Street in northeast Washington back in August. A police spokesman told ESPN at the time that Robinson had "a couple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities."

"Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds," police said in a prior news release. "The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."

Robinson Jr. was then back on the field in September, less than three weeks after being shot in the leg. He posted videos on his Instagram Story showing his intensive training, along with the caption, "Day 1 back on the field 🙏🏾."

The Commanders' media team said at the time that Robinson "continues to make progress in his recovery from multiple gunshot wounds," adding that he still had "a long way to go, but his progress is certainly incredible."

Robinson previously played football at the University of Alabama, where he was on two College Football Playoff National Championship teams. He was chosen by the Commanders in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Anyone with information tied to the shooting is now asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099.