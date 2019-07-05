NFL Super Bowl Champion Tedy Bruschi, 46, Hospitalized After Suffering a Stroke

Image zoom

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who is currently an analyst for ESPN, suffered a stroke Thursday.

In a statement to ESPN, his family confirmed on Friday that the three-time Super Bowl champion, 46, was recovering well following his stroke.

“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties. Tedy is recovering well,” the family said in the statement, according to ESPN. “Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”

Prayers to @TedyBruschi, one of the most loyal teammates and best people you will ever meet. Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏🙏 https://t.co/C2d6tq6ZPu pic.twitter.com/uo5onMZy2b — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 5, 2019

Fellow ESPN analyst Field Yates shared the statement on Twitter, wishing his colleague the best during his recovery.

“Prayers to @TedyBruschi, one of the most loyal teammates and best people you will ever meet,” Yates wrote. “Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Rich Ohrnberger, a former teammate and Patriots offensive guard, also sent well wishes to Bruschi on Twitter, including a list of warning signs for his followers to look out for in the event they suffer a stroke.

“Thinking about my old teammate Tedy Bruschi today… wishing you a speedy recovery,” he wrote, adding, “Quick review: Signs of Stroke (FAST): F… Face Drooping? A… Arm Strength diminishing? S… Speech Slurring? T… Time is important! If you notice any of these signs call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Thinking about my old teammate Tedy Bruschi today… wishing you a speedy recovery. Quick review:

Signs of Stroke (FAST): F… Face Drooping?

A… Arm Strength diminishing?

S… Speech Slurring?

T… Time is important! If you notice any of these signs call 9-1-1 immediately — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) July 5, 2019

Bruschi previously suffered a stroke in 2005, when he was 31 years old, just weeks after winning his third Super Bowl. He continued to play football until announcing his retirement in 2009, after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Following his first stroke, Bruschi and his family founded Tedy’s Team — a non-profit organization for runners who raise awareness for stroke and heart disease, as well as raise funds to support the American Stroke Association.

The former linebacker spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots, and also made both the 2003 and 2004 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl, an All-Star game of the NFL.