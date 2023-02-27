Teddy Bears Rain Down on Field During Turkish Soccer Match to Honor Child Victims of Earthquake

The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 has killed more than 50,000 people

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 09:25 AM
Fans of Besiktas throw Teddy bears onto the field in support for the earthquake victim children and to commemorate the dead children on February 26, 2023 in Istanbul, Türkiye. The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has topped 45,000, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.
Photo: Huseyin Yavuz / dia images via Getty

Soccer fans in Turkey paid an emotional tribute to the child victims of the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake Sunday.

At the four-minute and 17-second mark of the game between Besiktas and Antalyaspor, fans flooded the field of Vodafone Park, in Istanbul, with hundreds of teddy bears and other stuffed animals.

The time was specifically chosen to represent the time the "major" earthquake struck the country, at 4:17 a.m. on Feb. 6. Tragically, it was followed hours later by a second quake, registering at 7.6-magnitude.

The soft toys will now all be donated to the children affected by the earthquake that devastated both Turkey and nearby Syria.

"Our fans organized a meaningful event called 'This toy is my friend' during the match in order to give morale to the children affected by the earthquake," the Besiktas team said about the event at their home stadium, reported the BBC. "The fans threw scarves, berets and plush toys to be given as a gift to the children in the earthquake region."

Besiktas defender Tayyip Sanuc said he was "very touched" by the event the fans organized, added the BBC.

"There are more important things than football. We are going through difficult times as a country. Together we will heal the wounds," he continued. "I hope we never experience such a disaster again."

Teddy bears and toys thrown on the field to be sent to the earthquake zone of the Vodafone Park Stadium prior to the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Besiktas and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor, in Istanbul, Turkiye on February 26, 2023. On Feb.6 a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. On the same day at 1.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region.
Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty

In an alarming moment for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, some fans also took the moment to chant "government resign" in protest at the government's response to the earthquake, which has killed more than 50,000 people in the region, CNN reported.

The chanting prompted Erdoğan's government leader Devlet Bahceli to end his Beşiktaş membership and call for future games to be played without fans in attendance, added CNN.

Erdoğan, who called the quake "the disaster of the century" in the days following it, has been widely criticized for his government's response to the earthquake and lack of preparedness in advance.

ans of Besiktas throw Teddy bears onto the field in support for the earthquake victim children and to commemorate the dead children on February 26, 2023 in Istanbul, Türkiye. The death toll from a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has topped 45,000, with search and rescue teams starting to wind down their work.
Huseyin Yavuz / dia images via Getty

In Adiyaman, a southeastern city in Turkey, resident Nursen Guler told NBC News that she was disappointed with the official response as she had one son in the hospital and another still trapped under the rubble. "Nobody was here to help us, I have complaints about all the authorities here," she said. "There are no teams here, everyone is waiting for rescue teams."

Guler added that while people in Adiyaman had previously been supportive of Erdoğan, the earthquake had changed many people's minds. "Now we don't see him by our side," she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Feb. 6 earthquake is the strongest to hit worldwide since 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude quake left 8,800 people dead in Nepal.

To help earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria, consider donating to these organizations: The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Doctors Without Borders, GlobalGiving, Save the Children, and The Syrian American Medical Society.

Related Articles
syria-turkey earthquake
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 20,000: 'We Can Call It the Disaster of the Century'
KAHRAMANMARAS, TURKEY
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Brothers Survived on Urine and Protein Powder While Trapped in Rubble for 200 Hours
Mesut Hancer holds the hand of his 15-year-old daughter Irmak, who died in the earthquake in Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre, the day after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country's southeast, on February 7, 2023. - Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people. Some of the heaviest devastation occurred near the quake's epicentre between Kahramanmaras and Gaziantep, a city of two million where entire blocks now lie in ruins under gathering snow.
Father Holds the Hand of His Daughter Who Died Under Rubble Near Earthquake's Epicenter in Turkey
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Christian Atsu during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)
Ghanaian Soccer Star Christian Atsu Found Dead Under His Building in Turkey Earthquake Rubble
King Charles III visits Syria's House, a temporary Syrian community tent, in Trafalgar Square
King Charles Supports Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief Work Following 'Generous Donation'
HSUS still saving pets from turkey earthquake rubble
Animal Rescuers Still Saving Pets from Rubble in Turkey Over 2 Weeks After Deadly Earthquake
10-day-old baby Yagiz Ulas
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Mom Breastfed Baby While Buried in Rubble and Says Son's Strength Helped Her Survive
Dog Rescued from Rubble of Turkey Earthquake 5 Days After Deadly Disaster
Dog Pulled from Rubble in Turkey 5 Days After Deadly Earthquake — Watch the Rescue
Newborn baby pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria
Newborn Baby Rescued from Rubble in Syria as Earthquake Death Toll Soars Past 6,000
A newborn baby who was found still tied by her umbilical cord to her mother and pulled alive from the rubble of a home in northern Syria following a deadly earthquake, receives medical care at a clinic in Afrin, on February 7, 2023. - The infant is the sole survivor of her immediate family, the rest of whom were all killed when a 7.8-magnitude quake that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey flattened the family home in the rebel-held town of Jindayris, cousin Khalil al-Suwadi said.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Baby Girl Born Under Rubble Has a Name and Adoption Offers After Family Dies
10-day-old baby Yagiz Ulas
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: 10-Day-Old Baby and His Mother Rescued After Surviving 90 Hours in Rubble
NYC Man Whose Family Died in the Turkey-Syria Earthquake 'Spent Over 12 Hours Digging' Trying To Save Them Can we tout this pic? https://www.gofundme.com/f/american-turkish-family-is-under-debris-in-turkey
N.Y.C. Family Dies While on Trip During Turkey-Syria Earthquake: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Supporter punches Sevilla's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands
Soccer Fan Throws Punch at Goalie During Game: 'I Never Saw Anything Like It'
Christian Atsu during the Newcastle United Training Session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on January 28, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England
Pro Soccer Star Rescued from Collapsed Building After Turkey Earthquake: 'Continue to Pray'
Christian Atsu of Newcastle United FC (30) warms up during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on July 15, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors.
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022