FIFA 2023 Video Game to Feature Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond: 'Dream Come True,' Says Jason Sudeikis

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," actor Sudeikis said of the inclusion

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 03:56 PM
'Ted Lasso' Characters Are Officially Appearing in FIFA 2023
Photo: EA Sports

Ted Lasso fans can now live out their dreams of playing for AFC Richmond.

Electronic Arts announced on Wednesday that characters from the hit Apple TV+ show will be playable in FIFA 2023, which will be released Sept. 27. Actor Jason Sudeikis — who plays the titular character, Ted Lasso — will also appear in the video game as a manager. The game developer said Lasso will be usable in Career Mode and can be assigned to AFC Richmond or any other team.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said in a news release. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."

"Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks," he added. "We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters."

According to EA Sports, AFC Richmond will be playable in FIFA's Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. A collection of AFC Richmond kits and content will also be available to unlock in the game.

Actor Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, joked that appearing in the popular game wouldn't help end online rumors this his character is actually CGI.

"It is so f---ing cool to be in FIFA. I'm not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f--- it, totally worth it," he said in the release.

He continued: "I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He's gonna be furious."

L: Caption . PHOTO: EA Sports
R: Caption . PHOTO: EA Sports

In an interview with ESPN, actor Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt on the show, said he grew up playing the FIFA games.

"[Playing FIFA is] genuinely the closest thing I've had to addiction," Dunster said, jokingly. "Normally, I would play career mode with AFC Wimbledon because that's my team. Then you make your way up to the top and it's great to see [Leo] Messi playing at Plough Lane."

RELATED VIDEO: Juno Temple Says That She is 'Eternally Grateful' That Jason Sudeikis Thought of Her for Ted Lasso Role

Ted Lasso characters Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas will also appear in the game.

"In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe," David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23."

Related Articles
Brett Goldstein, Beth Rylance
Who Is Brett Goldstein's Girlfriend? All About Beth Rylance
Brian Cox on Succession, Jason on Ted Lasso and White Lotus
Emmy Awards 2022: Stars React to Their 'Delicious' Nominations
Apple TV+ Ted Lasso Emmy Awards Party Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis
'Ted Lasso' 's Hannah Waddingham Shares Her Hopes for the Future of Rebecca and Ted's Relationship   
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Hannah Waddingham Predicts Fans Are 'Going to Fall in Love with' 'Hocus Pocus 2' 'More Than the First'
AJ McLean, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back 
Brett Goldstein
Brett Goldstein Gives 'Special Shout-Out' to 'Ted Lasso' Costar Juno Temple in Critics Choice Speech
Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham Addresses Ukraine War as 'Ted Lasso' Wins at Critics Choice Awards
Hannah Waddingham
'Ted Lasso' 's Hannah Waddingham Wins at Critics Choice Awards, Calls Fellow Nominees 'Titans of Women'
Macaulay Culkin, and Brenda Song attend the sixth biennial Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) telecast at the Barkar Hangar on Friday, September 7, 2018
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Relationship Timeline
Jason Momoa attends the UK Special Screening of "Dune" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 18, 2021 in London, England
Jason Momoa Says His 'Conan the Barbarian' Remake 'Sucked' but Was 'One of the Best Experiences I Had'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Megan Rapinoe, winner of the Generation Change award, and Sue Bird attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Relationship Timeline
Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond attend the Tribeca TV panel premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 11, 2021 in New York City
Who Is Tina Fey's Husband? All About Jeff Richmond
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster and Jeremy Swift in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on Apple TV+.
'Ted Lasso' 's Phil Dunster on Playing Lovable Bad Boy Jamie Tartt: 'He's a Lot Softer on the Inside'