FIFA 2023 Video Game to Feature Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond: 'Dream Come True,' Says Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso fans can now live out their dreams of playing for AFC Richmond.

Electronic Arts announced on Wednesday that characters from the hit Apple TV+ show will be playable in FIFA 2023, which will be released Sept. 27. Actor Jason Sudeikis — who plays the titular character, Ted Lasso — will also appear in the video game as a manager. The game developer said Lasso will be usable in Career Mode and can be assigned to AFC Richmond or any other team.

"I am truly fortunate, and deeply grateful, to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience among the best of them," Sudeikis said in a news release. "As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas."

"Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks," he added. "We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters."

According to EA Sports, AFC Richmond will be playable in FIFA's Career Mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons. A collection of AFC Richmond kits and content will also be available to unlock in the game.

Actor Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent, joked that appearing in the popular game wouldn't help end online rumors this his character is actually CGI.

"It is so f---ing cool to be in FIFA. I'm not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f--- it, totally worth it," he said in the release.

He continued: "I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He's gonna be furious."

In an interview with ESPN, actor Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt on the show, said he grew up playing the FIFA games.

"[Playing FIFA is] genuinely the closest thing I've had to addiction," Dunster said, jokingly. "Normally, I would play career mode with AFC Wimbledon because that's my team. Then you make your way up to the top and it's great to see [Leo] Messi playing at Plough Lane."

Ted Lasso characters Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas will also appear in the game.

"In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe," David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA SPORTS FIFA, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome both Ted and AFC Richmond to FIFA 23."