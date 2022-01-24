Team USA Snowboarder Jamie Anderson Engaged to Tyler Nicholson Ahead of 2022 Beijing Olympics

Anderson also shared a video of Nicholson, 26, dropping down on one knee to pop the question to his longtime partner in the place that makes the most sense: the snow.

The exciting news comes shortly before the two-time Olympic gold medalist – who won the inaugural snowboard slopestyle event at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, and again at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018 – will compete in Beijing for this year's Winter Olympics .

"I've come a long way and I have deep appreciation for everyone who has supported me over the years! I wouldn't be where I am today without the foundation of a strong family, community and support team. You know who you are, I love you!!!" she wrote in part in an Instagram post reflecting on her successful snowboarding career.