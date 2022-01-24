Team USA Snowboarder Jamie Anderson Engaged to Tyler Nicholson Ahead of 2022 Beijing Olympics
Jamie Anderson and Tyler Nicholson have something to celebrate ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics!
The Team USA snowboarder, 31, revealed during a segment on Today on Monday that she and the Canadian snowboarder got engaged.
Anderson also shared a video of Nicholson, 26, dropping down on one knee to pop the question to his longtime partner in the place that makes the most sense: the snow.
The exciting news comes shortly before the two-time Olympic gold medalist – who won the inaugural snowboard slopestyle event at the Sochi Winter Olympics in 2014, and again at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in 2018 – will compete in Beijing for this year's Winter Olympics.
"I've come a long way and I have deep appreciation for everyone who has supported me over the years! I wouldn't be where I am today without the foundation of a strong family, community and support team. You know who you are, I love you!!!" she wrote in part in an Instagram post reflecting on her successful snowboarding career.
Added Anderson: "Next stop is the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing! Send us love!"
"We've been friends for a lot of years," Anderson previously said of her and Nicholson's relationship in 2018.
"And it's just so fun to have someone I can travel with who has a passion in the same area," the snowboarding phenom continued.
"We love snowboarding, we love adventure, we're always going on missions like camping and exploring, and he's learning to fly those little airplanes. We spend a lot of time in Canada and it's just fun, especially here at the Olympics."