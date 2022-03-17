Team USA Olympians Announce Tour to Raise Awareness for Water Safety: 'Swimming Is for Everyone'

USA Swimming is bringing back its annual tour to teach people to swim and spread the word about water safety.

The organization, which is teaming up with partner Phillips 66, is resuming the Make a Splash Tour in-person for the first time since 2019, they announced in a press release Thursday. The tour — which emphasizes the importance of learning to swim — will make stops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 9 and 10; Borger, Texas, May 18; and Rodeo, California, May 23.

This year, USA Swimming is tapping some major talent to help raise awareness for water safety; USA Swimming Foundation Ambassadors and Olympians Rowdy Gaines, Cullen Jones, Missy Franklin, Elizabeth Beisel, and Nathan Adrian are all joining the tour.

Beisel, 29, a three-time Olympian who has won two Olympic medals, said in Thursday's press release that she is especially thrilled to join the Make a Splash Tour this year.

"We are finally returning to in-person tour stops and will be face to face with the children of our communities, teaching them valuable lessons and lifesaving skills that come along with swimming," Beisel stated.

She added, "To have the opportunity to give back to the sport that means everything to me gives me immense purpose in life and I am beyond happy to be a small part of this amazing tour where we will change lives and impact communities."

Jones, 38, first learned to swim after he nearly drowned when he was five years old. The four-time Olympic medalist said in a statement included in the press release, "Helping others learn the importance of swim lessons is one of my life's missions. Nearly drowning myself, I understand how intimidating the water can be, but it doesn't have to be."

He continued, "That's why I'm excited to be back on the road with the Make A Splash Tour — back in person, showing, teaching and sharing not only the importance of swimming, but that swimming is for everyone."

Jones told PEOPLE in 2016 that "there's no reason why every child shouldn't learn how to swim," adding, "Kids love to be near water and just like you wouldn't allow your kids to ride in a car without a seatbelt or play football without pads, you can't let your children go to the pool without proper lessons."

According to Thursday's USA Swimming press release, about 3,500 people die by drowning each year. Nearly 25% of those deaths occur in children under the age of 14. USA Swimming notes that "the problem is particularly amplified in ethnically-diverse communities, where the drowning rate is almost three times the national average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

However, swimming lessons can cut the risk of drowning in children by 88%.

USA Swimming held their Make a Splash Tour virtually for two years, during which they focused on water safety at home, plus keeping swim lessons safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.