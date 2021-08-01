U.S. Men's Medley Relay Wins Gold Medal, Set World Record as Women's Team Secures Silver

Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Michael Andrew and Ryan Murphy finished the men's 4x100m medley relay with a time of 3:26.78

Olympic — and world — history was just made in the swimming pool.

Team USA's Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Michael Andrew and Ryan Murphy set both the world and Olympic record with a time of 3:26.78 in the 4x100m medley on Sunday, closing out the 2021 Summer Games on a high note.

Great Britain's team took the silver, setting a European record in the process, and Italy came in third for the bronze.

They weren't the only American relay team to be victorious on Sunday — the women's 4x100m medley relay won the silver medal in their own race, just .13 behind the gold medal-winning team from Australia.

Regan Smith, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske, and Abbey Weitzeil told reporters including PEOPLE afterward, noting that while gold is "always the goal" they were happy with second place.

Jacoby said she was particularly thrilled to have her goggles stay on her eyes, after they slipped into her mouth during her last relay.

"I don't think anyone's ever been happier to have their goggles on when they hit the water. So yeah, it was definitely satisfying," Jacoby said, adding that she "wanted redemption."