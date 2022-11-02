Team USA Gymnastics Qualifies for Paris 2024 with Win at World Championships: 'Just the Beginning'

Even without Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the team continued its dominance on the world stage, winning a sixth-consecutive team title

By
Published on November 2, 2022 04:05 PM
Gold medalists team USA pose during the awarding ceremony of the women's team event at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, Nov. 1, 2022.
Photo: Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty

Paris 2024, here they come!

The U.S. Women's gymnastics team officially qualified for the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, winning the gold in the team final of the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool, England.

It is Team USA's sixth consecutive team title, dating back to 2011, according to The Athletic.

The current iteration of the team consists of Jade Carey, who won the gold for floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics; Tokyo silver medalist Jordan Chiles; 2021 world all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong; Shilese Jones and Skye Blakely.

The women, tallying 166.564 points, beat Great Britain by 3.20 points, while Canada finished third with a final score of 160.563 and notched its first-ever team medal at worlds.

Shortly after the final results were posted, Chiles embraced her fellow gymnasts in a group hug, according to USA Today.

USA's team wait for results after competing ing the Women's Floor Exercise team final event during the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 1, 2022.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

"Beyond words, honestly. Speechless," Jones said, per the outlet, following the final. "We're all capable of doing big things and more. This is just the beginning of everybody's comeback career. Just wait and see. I'm super proud and I know we'll be able to hit something big in '24."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since 2011, the women have won the team title at every major competition except for last year's Olympics, where Simone Biles famously withdrew with a case of the "twisties."

Neither Biles nor Tokyo all-around champion Sunisa Lee competed on the team this year.

Chellsie Memmel, a former gymnast who was part of the 2003 squad that won its first world title, now serves as a coach.

"I told them, 'If something doesn't go perfect, it's OK. Brush it off. You've got your team. They've got your back,' " she told USA Today.

After falling off the beam during qualifying in Tokyo and then at Liverpool, Chiles went on to post the team's highest score on the apparatus in the final — 13.333.

"I stood up and screamed," Memmel said. She needed that. That was my first thought. She needed to do that for herself."

She continued, "I knew she could, we all knew she could. But she needed to do that to prove to herself that she could do it when she needed to."

Chiles agreed — to a fault.

"Honestly I feel like there's more to give. There's always more to give. Whether it's in me or any of the other girls," she told the outlet. "Like Shi said, day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year — 2024, here we come."

Related Articles
Olympian gymnast Suni Lee throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays on August 5, 2022 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee Flips into an Epic First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Will Compete in Beam Medal Event After Pulling Out of Previous Finals: 'So Excited'
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Cheers on Suni Lee, Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner at Bars, Vault Event Finals After Withdrawing
alex morgan, concacaf
USWNT Qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics Thanks to Game-Winning Penalty from Alex Morgan
Women's Team Final
Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum Earn Silver in Team Final After Simone Biles' Early Exit
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Katie Ledecky attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Olympian Katie Ledecky Says 'Go for the Gold' After She's Named Best Female Athlete at 2022 ESPY Awards
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Wins Bronze in Her Only Tokyo Olympics Individual Event, Sunisa Lee Takes Fifth
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee Clinches All-Around Gymnastics Gold Then Tearfully Celebrates with Team: 'We're So Proud,' Dad Says
Jade Carey
Jade Carey Wins Gold! Team USA Gymnast Earns First Olympic Medal in Floor Final at Tokyo Olympics
Suni Lee
Sunisa Lee 'Didn't Even Think' She Could Win Gold in Gymnastics All-Around: 'It Was So Emotional'
Women's Team Final
Simone Biles Thanks Her Teammates Who 'Stepped Up When I Couldn't' After Her Withdrawal
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Says Her Bronze Medal in Beam 'Means More Than All of the Golds'
Katie Ledecky
Swimmer Katie Ledecky Earns 17th World Title, Finishes 14 Seconds Ahead of Competition
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Suddenly Exits Women's Team Event but Says She's 'Okay' and May Be Back for Other Finals
Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee Celebrates Gymnastics Gold with a Dance Party — and Pizza! — in Her Room
Simone Biles
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner & Grace McCallum Cheer on Teammates at Individual All-Around