Team USA Gymnastics Qualifies for Paris 2024 with Win at World Championships: 'Just the Beginning'

Paris 2024, here they come!

The U.S. Women's gymnastics team officially qualified for the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, winning the gold in the team final of the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool, England.

It is Team USA's sixth consecutive team title, dating back to 2011, according to The Athletic.

The current iteration of the team consists of Jade Carey, who won the gold for floor exercise at the Tokyo Olympics; Tokyo silver medalist Jordan Chiles; 2021 world all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong; Shilese Jones and Skye Blakely.

The women, tallying 166.564 points, beat Great Britain by 3.20 points, while Canada finished third with a final score of 160.563 and notched its first-ever team medal at worlds.

Shortly after the final results were posted, Chiles embraced her fellow gymnasts in a group hug, according to USA Today.

BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty

"Beyond words, honestly. Speechless," Jones said, per the outlet, following the final. "We're all capable of doing big things and more. This is just the beginning of everybody's comeback career. Just wait and see. I'm super proud and I know we'll be able to hit something big in '24."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since 2011, the women have won the team title at every major competition except for last year's Olympics, where Simone Biles famously withdrew with a case of the "twisties."

Neither Biles nor Tokyo all-around champion Sunisa Lee competed on the team this year.

Chellsie Memmel, a former gymnast who was part of the 2003 squad that won its first world title, now serves as a coach.

"I told them, 'If something doesn't go perfect, it's OK. Brush it off. You've got your team. They've got your back,' " she told USA Today.

After falling off the beam during qualifying in Tokyo and then at Liverpool, Chiles went on to post the team's highest score on the apparatus in the final — 13.333.

"I stood up and screamed," Memmel said. She needed that. That was my first thought. She needed to do that for herself."

She continued, "I knew she could, we all knew she could. But she needed to do that to prove to herself that she could do it when she needed to."

Chiles agreed — to a fault.

"Honestly I feel like there's more to give. There's always more to give. Whether it's in me or any of the other girls," she told the outlet. "Like Shi said, day by day, week by week, month by month, year by year — 2024, here we come."