Team USA Eliminated from World Cup in Qatar During 3-1 Loss to Netherlands: 'Bitterly Disappointed'

Team USA's dreams of a World Cup are yet to be fulfilled.

The Netherlands defeated the United States 3-1 on Saturday in the first match of the knockout round at Khalifa International Stadium, eliminating USMNT from the 22nd FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They will now progress to a quarter-finals match, which will take place Friday, Dec. 9.

Dutch striker Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored 2 points for Team Netherlands in the first half, before the Americans narrowed their lead with a goal in the 76th minute, according to CNN. Oranje right-back Denzel Dumfries scored the winning point minutes later, and they succeeded in blocking Team USA from another point for the rest of the match.

Team USA Coach Gregg Berhalter said after the match that he's "really proud of this group but bitterly disappointed in the result tonight," CNN reported.

"This is a difficult one to handle. It's such a good group of guys, such a close group of guys. We came up short today but not for the lack of trying, not for the lack of effort," Berhalter said. "I think the guys poured everything they had into this game. Unfortunately, we lost it."

The Netherlands will next take on the winner of Saturday's Argentina-Australia match during Friday's quarter-finals.

Although Austin FC co-owner Matthew McConaughey could not be at Saturday's match in person, he sent the team some support by surprising a few fans with tickets to the game in Qatar.

In a clip shared by the team, the Academy Award winner, 53, surprised three fans via FaceTime on Friday night after they told him they'd be up early the next day trying to find tickets.

"Tell you what. Why don't y'all party tonight, sleep in, because Austin FC's got tickets for you, all three, to the game. How about that?" he told the group, who was thrilled with the gesture.

"Hey, keep representing, alright?" McConaughey told them. "We appreciate it, and we'll see you back in the 512, in Q2 Stadium, for another great season next year."