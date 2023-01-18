Team USA's Amanda Magadan Weds Alec Golini in Intimate Outdoor Celebration — See the Photos!

Amanda Magadan has another feather in her "cap" — she's a married woman!

The midfielder for USA Field Hockey, 27, wed her college sweetheart Alec Golini in a lush outdoor affair in Midland, North Carolina in October, in front of 140 of their closest family and friends.

The rustic wedding featured intimate moments and epic revelry, all cast against a brilliant late-fall day at The Andrews Farm, just outside Charlotte.

"Our wedding day so perfectly captured the unique bond we share as a couple, thanks to our incredible vendors and wedding planner (shoutout Honey & Thyme!)," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively.

She continues,"The greatest celebration imaginable, our wedding afforded us the opportunity to reflect on who we are, where we've been, and where we want to go as we embark on life's journey together."

Photo by Roberto Araujo

The couple, who met as students at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, and stuck together since then — all as Amanda has found success on the field.

The athlete first represented the US Women's Junior National Team at the 2016 Junior World Cup, and has been a member of the women's US team since 2017. She has accumulated more than 80 caps, or appearances at an international level, in her career so far.

Photo by Roberto Araujo

With their mutual love of sports — Golini played soccer in college — the couple built a foundation for their love story.

On Oct. 15, the couple stood before their loved ones and exchanged personally written vows, which was "one of the most incredible elements of our day," Amanda says.

"Not only was it special and unique to our love story, but it was important for us both to set the foundation for our marriage in front of all those in attendance while being able to reflect upon the many moments of joy that we had experienced together over the years," she adds.

Photo by Roberto Araujo

Then, it was on to the reception, where guests dined on Southern delicacies, including a spiced wedding cake.

Chick-Fil-A sandwiches and Jeni's Ice Cream made special appearances later in the evening, all while the newlyweds and guests took to the checkered dance floor and celebrated the big day.

"To get married was indescribable," Amanda says. "We were filled with so much gratitude. Gratitude for one another and the journey we've been through. Gratitude for all those who traveled near and far to share in our special day."

She adds, "But most importantly, gratitude for our family and friends who have played a part in our journey, both individually and as a couple — challenging us, supporting us, and loving us along the way."