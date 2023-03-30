TCU Coach Goes Viral for Speech to Football Players on Consent and Sexual Harassment

TCU strength coach Kaz Kazadi has gone viral for a speech he gave his football players on consent and sexual harassment.

Eron Hodges, director of recruiting and defensive analyst at the Big 12 school, shared Kazadi's speech to Instagram on Saturday, which also garnered praise in the comments for the coach's decision to address these topics with his players.

In the TCU coach's speech, he gave the guys a scenario and shared an example of how they should act in that situation.

"You're with the young lady. She has to consent to every act," Kazadi said. "So if you were in the car with her and something went down in the car, that does not mean that something has to go down at the apartment. If y'all do something in the car, that does not mean something else has to happen," he reiterated.

Kazadi also warned of sharing explicit photos. "That next day, you cannot assume that it is okay to send a d--- pic or something like that," he added.

And Kazadi emphasized that negatively commenting on a woman's appearance still counts as sexual harassment. "She has every right to turn around and press charges against you," he explained to the team, who all wore serious expressions during the talk.

He also gave another piece of advice for the team: If they don't know the right thing to say to a young woman, "picture it being your little sister or your mother," he said, adding expletive comments to emphasize how "clear" he was. "Yes, sir," the guys responded.

"Yes yes yes! This is a great example of utilizing the moment," a female sports coach wrote of Kazadi's efforts.

Recognizing how much attention the college players were paying to their coach, another follower stated: "His guys are always locked in, whether he's actively yelling/moving at practice in Coach mode or calmly speaking to them man-to-man in mentor mode. A+ Coach!"

A native of Zaire, Africa and former linebacker out of Tulsa, Kazadi began at TCU in December 2021, per the school's website — following four years at SMU as the football team's head strength and conditioning coach.

He has also worked for Arkansas State and the Dallas Cowboys. In 2013, Kazadi was named the American Football Coaches Association Strength Coach of the Year and the American Football Monthly FBS Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year, the site added. Kazadi was also a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' staff from 2005-2007.