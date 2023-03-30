TCU Coach Goes Viral for Speech to Football Players on Consent and Sexual Harassment

In a video shared to Instagram on Saturday, TCU coach Kaz Kazadi discussed consent and explained to his football players what defines sexual harassment

By
Published on March 30, 2023 04:24 PM
TCU Horned Frogs Assistant Athletics Director for Human Performance Kaz Kazadi takes the field before the NCAA TCU spring scrimmage at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Photo: Matthew Lynch/CSM/Shutterstock

TCU strength coach Kaz Kazadi has gone viral for a speech he gave his football players on consent and sexual harassment.

Eron Hodges, director of recruiting and defensive analyst at the Big 12 school, shared Kazadi's speech to Instagram on Saturday, which also garnered praise in the comments for the coach's decision to address these topics with his players.

In the TCU coach's speech, he gave the guys a scenario and shared an example of how they should act in that situation.

"You're with the young lady. She has to consent to every act," Kazadi said. "So if you were in the car with her and something went down in the car, that does not mean that something has to go down at the apartment. If y'all do something in the car, that does not mean something else has to happen," he reiterated.

TCU Coach Goes Viral for Speech to Football Players on Consent and Sexual Harassment
Eron Hodges/Instagram

Kazadi also warned of sharing explicit photos. "That next day, you cannot assume that it is okay to send a d--- pic or something like that," he added.

And Kazadi emphasized that negatively commenting on a woman's appearance still counts as sexual harassment. "She has every right to turn around and press charges against you," he explained to the team, who all wore serious expressions during the talk.

He also gave another piece of advice for the team: If they don't know the right thing to say to a young woman, "picture it being your little sister or your mother," he said, adding expletive comments to emphasize how "clear" he was. "Yes, sir," the guys responded.

"Yes yes yes! This is a great example of utilizing the moment," a female sports coach wrote of Kazadi's efforts.

Recognizing how much attention the college players were paying to their coach, another follower stated: "His guys are always locked in, whether he's actively yelling/moving at practice in Coach mode or calmly speaking to them man-to-man in mentor mode. A+ Coach!"

TCU Coach Goes Viral for Speech to Football Players on Consent and Sexual Harassment
Eron Hodges/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A native of Zaire, Africa and former linebacker out of Tulsa, Kazadi began at TCU in December 2021, per the school's website — following four years at SMU as the football team's head strength and conditioning coach.

He has also worked for Arkansas State and the Dallas Cowboys. In 2013, Kazadi was named the American Football Coaches Association Strength Coach of the Year and the American Football Monthly FBS Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year, the site added. Kazadi was also a member of the Kansas City Chiefs' staff from 2005-2007.

Related Articles
tom brady, gronk
Camille Kostek Shares Clip of Boyfriend Gronk's Beach Day with Tom Brady: 'Top Gun 3 Sneak Peek'
Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes
Memphis' Jamirah Shutes Pleads Not Guilty on Charges of Punching Player in Handshake Line
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) greets Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at an event to introduce the Access to AEDs Act on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, helped introduce the bill that would improve students' access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Speaks on Capitol Hill in Support of Access to AEDs Act
Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers walks on the court during a time out against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 05, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says He Missed 7 Family Members' Funerals to Help Struggling Team
Maksym Galinichev
22-Year-Old Boxing Champion Maksym Galinichev Dies While Defending Ukraine Against Russia: 'Hero'
lebron james
LeBron James Is Hyped Up as He Supports Son Bronny at the McDonald's All-American Game
Rangers Women's Coach Craig McPherson Hearts Women v Rangers Women - Scottish Women's Premier League - Oriam Centre, GLasgow, Scotland, UK - 15 Jan 2023
Police Investigating Scottish Soccer Coach for Allegedly Headbutting Rival Manager
Dennis Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Brick with Note at ESPN Headquarters
man imprisoned for 16 years gets $5.5 million, Anthony Broadwater
Man Imprisoned for 16 Years After 'Lovely Bones' Author Wrongfully Accused Him of Rape Will Get $5.5 Million
robert kraft, Dana Blumberg
Robert Kraft 'Never Believed' He'd Remarry Before Meeting Dana Blumberg: 'God's Hand At Work'
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Under Investigation Following Incident with Fan
Incident Between Wizards Star Bradley Beal and Fan in Orlando Under Police Investigation
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky, sit in court as they are arraigned, in Cleveland. The two pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges in a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie in the end of September where they were accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets Fishing Tournament Scandal, Cleveland, United States - 26 Oct 2022
Fishermen Caught Cheating in Ohio Tournament Plead Guilty After Stuffing Fish with Weights
Arizona Cardinals’ Trace McSorley Is Married: Inside the ‘Romantic Fairytale’ Wedding in Philadelphia
Arizona Cardinals' Trace McSorley Is Married! Inside the 'Romantic Fairytale' Wedding in Philadelphia
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game
Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson Shares 'Letter to My Fans' After Requesting Trade from Baltimore 
37 dead in fire at Immigration National Institute in Mexico, Ciudad Juarez
At Least 39 Dead and 29 Injured in Migrant Center Fire Near U.S.-Mexico Border
November 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Chargers' Sebastian Joseph-Day Claims TSA Agent Sexually Assaulted Him at a California Airport