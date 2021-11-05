Tayshia Adams Says Fiancé Zac Clark Has Been 'Really Supportive' During Prep for N.Y.C. Marathon

Tayshia Adams will be running in the New York City Marathon — her first 26.2-mile race! — with fiancé Zac Clark

Tayshia Adams is ready to take her mark on the New York City Marathon starting line this weekend.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old host of The Bachelorette will lace up her sneakers to run 26.2 miles for the first time. Though the meet will mark her first marathon, Adams has a built-in training partner and guide: her fiancé, Zac Clark, who will be running the race for a seventh time.

"When we're in town with each other, we definitely are out there at Central Park," she tells PEOPLE of their training. "When I'm on the road, I do a lot of solo things. And so does he. Lately, we've been running a lot together."

On how Clark, 37, supports her as a first-time marathoner, the former Bachelorette — who met her fiancé on season 16 of the show — teased, "He kind of knows that I'm a pretty strong-willed individual, so he waits for me to ask for help. Because he knows I will."

Tayshia Adams - NYC Marathon

"He's really good with advice and steering me in the right direction. He can tell me to run easy today, but knowing myself, I'll probably run hard. But that's okay. It's something of a good balancing act," she continues. "He's been really supportive."

Adams committed to the marathon in May and took her workouts on the road during The Bachelorette's busy filming schedule. (Adams began serving as co-host of the reality dating show with Kaitlyn Bristowe earlier this year.)

"I had all these training plans and ideas of how I was going to run in the park every week and really create a community around here, but life has its own plan," she says. "So I ended up running on a treadmill all around the United States. And Mexico."

Tayshia Adams - NYC Marathon

A track and cross country runner in high school, Adams had to relearn to walk after being run over by a truck during a frightening accident in college. Explaining that the N.Y.C. Marathon was "always" a goal, especially after moving to the Big Apple with Clark, Adams also notes that she was motivated on the road to race day by her partnership World Vision.

The humanitarian organization works to provide access to clean water for those in need around the world, and Adams is fundraising for healthcare, education, and clean water access for children in the village of Kinango, Kenya.

Soon after getting involved with the non-governmental organization as a volunteer, Adams said she felt compelled to do more. Everything fell into stride when World Vision asked if she'd be interested in teaming up with them to fundraise for a marathon.

"I mean, and that's kind of what we always want, right? We're always looking for something to kind of fill us up and speak to our higher purpose and make us feel good," Adams says.