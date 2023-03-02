Taylor Lewan Says Fans Are 'Overreacting' to Titans Leaving His Gear in Trash Bags: 'It's All Good'

Taylor Lewan wants social media to stop overreacting to his viral tweet.

The 31-year-old former NFL player posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday to set the record straight after the Tennessee Titans returned his belongings to his home in trash bags.

"I'm making a video to the people on Twitter and social media letting them know that everyone's overreacting to the trash bags that the Titans left on my front door," Lewan said in his posted video.

Lewan told his followers that he had asked the Titans to return his things to his doorstep, and he didn't see any issue with the items being put into trash bags. "It's in trash bags. Who cares?" he said.

Taylor Lewan/Twitter, Wesley Hitt/Getty

The athlete explained that he had called a "longtime cop" who works for the Titans and told him he needed the things dropped off at his house. Lewan also poked fun at the reaction to the photo, telling fans he didn't expect the items to be delivered in a "gold chariot."

Lewan insisted that the Titans organization has been accommodating to him and his family during his nine years with the team. "The Titans have treated me amazing," he said. "Let's not overreact. It's all good."

Lewan was cut from the Titans ahead of the 2023 season. He had a disappointing 2022 season after he experienced his second ACL tear in three years, per Sports Illustrated. He only appeared in two games.

Lewan was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2014 draft and started in 100 games over his nine-year tenure. He earned three Pro Bowl nods between 2016 and 2018 and, according to Yahoo Sports, was widely regarded as one of the best-left tackles in Titans' history.