Titans Appear to Leave Taylor Lewan's Belongings on Front Porch After Cutting Him: 'That's Cold'

Taylor Lewan, former offensive tackle for the Tennessee Titans, was recently cut by the team ahead of the 2023 season.

Following his release, 31-year-old Lewan posted a photograph to social media that showed several garbage bags filled with shoes and clothes outside his front door, with a set of football pads resting on top.

"Shout out to the @Titans dropping my stuff off today," he wrote in a tweet posted on Monday. "They even let me keep the shoulder pads."

The photo, which has been viewed nearly 8 million times as of Tuesday afternoon, garnered a large response because it appeared that the Titans simply packed up Lewan's belongings and left them outside his home — an unceremonious goodbye for a player who spent nine years with the team.

"Damn, that's cold," wrote on Twitter user.

"Is this normal behaviour from teams ?? Holy smokes," wrote another.

Lewan had a disappointing 2022 season after he experienced his second ACL tear in three years, per Sports Illustrated. He only appeared in two games.

Lewan was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2014 draft and started in 100 games over his nine-year tenure. He earned three Pro Bowl nods between 2016 and 2018 and, according to Yahoo Sports, was widely regarded as one of the best-left tackles in Titans' history.