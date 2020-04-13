Tarvaris Jackson, Former NFL Quarterback and Father of 3, Dies in Car Accident

Image zoom AP/Shutterstock

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson, who finished his career as a backup to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, died in a car accident this weekend at age 36, leaving behind his wife and three children.

According to ESPN, Jackson — a quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State University — was in Alabama on Sunday when his car hit a tree and overturned, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. No other cars were involved in the fatal accident, they reported.

Jackson was selected in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He appeared in 36 games with the franchise, 20 of them as starting quarterback. Twelve of those starts came during the 2007 season when he earned an 8-4 record as a starter, the team said.

“The entire Vikings family is saddened by the news of Tarvaris Jackson being taken from us too soon,” the Vikings said in a statement to their website.

“One of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach,” the team continued. “He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

When the Vikings signed Brett Favre in 2009, Jackson was fully supportive of the legendary quarterback who then became the starter for the team.

“My time with the Vikings was very special because the team embraced and welcomed me as one of their own,” Favre recalled of Jackson to the Vikings.

“Tarvaris could have been anything but welcoming, but [instead he] was pure class and as good a teammate as any I’ve played with,” Favre continued. “[I’m] proud to call him [a] friend!! Such sad news.”

Sage Rosenfels, who also competed with Jackson for the starting job, also spoke of how easy it was to get along with his former teammate.

“During 2 training camps I competed with Tarvaris Jackson for the starting spot with the @Vikings before Favre arrived both seasons,” he said on Twitter.

“For two guys fighting for the same job, we got along exceptionally well,” Rosenfels continued. “TJack loved his family and teammates, and they loved him back.”

Jackson was later signed by the Seahawks, and appeared in three games with the team in 2013. Led by Russell Wilson, the Seahawks would win the Super Bowl a year later with Jackson playing backup.

“TJack… you will be missed,” Wilson said in a tweet. “Praying for your family… Love you man.”

Pete Carroll, Jackson’s former coach on the Seahawks, called him a “beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”

“He will be deeply missed,” Carroll said. “So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever.”