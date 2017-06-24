Tara Lipinski has officially found her happily ever after.

The former figure skater said ‘I do’ to sports producer Todd Kapostasy Saturday evening in an ultra-romantic affair at dreamy Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina, after two years of dating.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lipinski, 35, walked down a 200-foot aisle in a Reem Acra gown featuring a 20-foot tulle skirt designed by Laura Basci, and Charlotte Olympia pumps. Her bridesmaids wore floral head wreaths, while the flower girls clutched baskets made by Lipinski’s mom, Pat.

“I feel so lucky that I get to spend the rest of my life loving my best friend and love of my life,” Lipinski said shortly after they became engaged in Dec. 2015.

Image zoom Credit: Sylvie Gil Photography

The guests arrived two days prior to the wedding for a pre-ceremony celebration at Boone Hall in Mount Pleasant, where Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot in 2012.

Image zoom Credit: JOHN AND JOSEPH PHOTOGRAPHY

Lipinski, a sports commentator for NBC, had her closest friends in her bridal party, including fellow figure skater and BFF Johnny Weir as her “bridesman.”

Other guests included Bob and Jill Costas, Andrea Joyce and her former Olympics coach.

Watch the People Weddings: Tara Lipinski & Todd Kapostasy special Wednesday, June 28 on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN or download the PEN app on your favorite device.

The couple chose Cru Catering to feed their guests carefully curated apps, dinner and a special late-night menu — all with a decidedly Southern flair. Highlights included chicken and waffles two ways (fried chicken in a waffle cone with maple bacon remoulade and fried chicken on mini waffles) for an appetizer and local fish as a main course.

The lush floral arrangements were designed by Jackson Durham Events.

“I had a vision, because I love a very soft romantic palette so lots of creams, light colors, touches of green with flowers,” Lipinski told PEOPLE in the weeks leading up the event. “So we have orchids and roses on roses on roses.”

Image zoom

“I’m stunned by how beautiful it is,” she also said at the time. “We’ll also incorporate lanterns and arches to give the wedding an ultra-romantic vibe.”

The couple met in May 2015 when Lipinski presented Kapostasy an award at the Sports Emmys. Months later, Lipinski shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with a picture of her stunning diamond ring.

And in May, the newlyweds broke from tradition in favor of a four-day joint bachelor-bachelorette destination fête in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I didn’t have the urge to go to Vegas or Miami or do anything crazy like that, I just wanted to be with Todd and all of our friends together,” Lipinski said. “We’re so happy we did a joint party, because a lot of our friends hadn’t met before and now we have four days of great memories to talk about at the wedding.