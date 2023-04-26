Tara Davis-Woodhall Stripped of National Title and Suspended 1 Month for Positive Cannabis Test

American long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall was stripped of her national title and suspended for one month after testing positive for cannabis, the US Anti-Doping Agency announced on Tuesday.

Davis-Woodhall, 23, won the now-revoked title on Feb. 17 at the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships.

In a statement, the agency said Davis-Woodhall's drug test from the competition found properties of cannabis, which typically results in a three-month ineligibility period.

The Arkansas native was able to reduce her suspension to just one month, which began on March 21 and has since been completed, because her "use of cannabis occurred out-of-competition" and was "unrelated to sport performance," the agency said.

Additionally, Davis-Woodhall has completed a "substance of abuse treatment program regarding her cannabis use," according to the USADA's statement.

Representatives for Davis-Woodhall did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Davis-Woodhall won the title in February after posting a jump of 6.99 meters at the indoor competition in New Mexico.

The Anti-Doping Agency considers cannabis as a prohibited substance. However, the agency has asked for input regarding the use of the drug as its legality expands across the country.

"WADA seeks input on each year's updated version of the Prohibited List," USADA's statement said. "USADA has advocated and will continue to advocate to WADA, the rule maker, to treat marijuana in a fairer and more effective way to identify true in-competition use."

The ban on cannabis was a point of controversy ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games, after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from the Olympic team days after winning her qualifier due to a positive THC test.

Davis, a graduate of the University of Texas, made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, where she placed sixth in the women's long jump.