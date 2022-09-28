Triathlete and Mother Killed Biking a Week Before Ironman World Championship: 'She Was Full of Life'

Jessica Koelsch Bibza was cycling when she was struck and killed by a driver on Saturday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 01:05 PM
Jessica Koelsch Bibza
Photo: Jessica Koelsch Bibza Facebook

A Tampa-based triathlete was killed just one week before she was set to compete in the Ironman Championships.

Jessica Koelsch Bibza was cycling on Saturday near West Shore Boulevard when she was hit by a car on Gandy Boulevard, according to Fox 13 News. As of Wednesday, no arrests have been made as the Tampa Police Department investigates the incident.

An official GoFundMe for funeral expenses set up by Bibza's longtime friend Lindsay MacConnell met its goal within just two days.

"I've known Jessica for over 10 years as a teammate and friend," MacConnell wrote. "I will never forget her smile and her lust for life. I wanted to get a ball rolling to give people something to dig into in a way that can help her husband, Todd, manage the devastation and pain with the financial bills to come."

Bibza was a mom and beloved member of Tampa Bay's cycling and triathlon community, and had competed in multiple Ironman World Championships. According to her LinkedIn profile, Bibza graduated from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1991 with a degree in marine biology.

Jessica Koelsch Bibza
Jessica Bibza. Gofundme

She dedicated her career to wildlife, with stints at nonprofits Ocean Conservancy and Sea to Shore Alliance. For the last decade, Bibza had been working as a policy specialist at the National Wildlife Federation. Friends describe her as a "tireless environmentalist."

MacConnell wrote, "Jessica means so much to so many people — there's not a person she wouldn't talk to or a person she wouldn't cheer on. She was full of life and full of joy and the world is a darker place without her."

In lieu of flowers, Bibza's husband requested donations be made in her honor to the National Wildlife Federation and WUSF, a Tampa branch of NPR.

Related Articles
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Details 12-Lb. Weight Loss, Mila Kunis' Support While Training for NYC Marathon
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
nassau-bahamas-compass-point-beach-springbreak0217
58-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Killed by Bull Shark While Snorkeling in the Bahamas: 'She Will Be Missed'
Gold medalist Athing Mu of Team United States celebrates after the Women's 800m final at the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 24, 2022.
Athing Mu Narrowly Wins 800m Gold as Team USA Cleans Up with 33 Medals at World Championships
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Loman/Shutterstock (13037097ag) Gold-medallist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, during the medal ceremony for the women's 400 hurdles 2022 World Athletics Championships, Day Eight Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, USA - 22 Jul 2022
Sydney McLaughlin Beats Her Own 400m Hurdles Record Again at the World Athletics Championships
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Holds Hands with Woman in Greece Ahead of Welcoming Baby with Khloé Kardashian
margarita brooks
Texas Police Officer Accidentally Killed Woman While Trying to Shoot at Dog
Dawn Wynn, a woman accused of killing her husband (and now she seems to have fled)
Mo. Woman Accused of Killing Husband in His Sleep Leaves Note and Vanishes While Out on Pre-Trial Bond
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit a Fish Fry – a quintessentially Bahamian culinary gathering place which is found on every island in The Bahamas on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas.
Every Must-See Moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2022 Caribbean Tour
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (13069803a) Washington Metro Police Lt. Jesse Porter speaks to the media, Dec. 11, 2013, in Washington. Porter, 58, and retired, was working for a private contractor providing training for a group of library police officers on how to use expandable batons when he discharged a single shot from his firearm, the Metropolitan Police Department said . The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday inside a training room at the District of Columbia public library in the city's Anacostia neighborhood Library Officer Shooting, Washington, United States - 11 Dec 2013
Retired Police Officer Allegedly Shoots Woman Dead During Training Exercise at D.C. Library
Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 DEKALB Ford, waits during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on October 19, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas.
Former NASCAR Driver Clint Bowyer Accidentally Kills Woman in Fatal Crash: A 'Difficult Time'
Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker
Celebrities Who've Tested Positive for COVID in 2021