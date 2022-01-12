Tampa Rays Catcher​​ Jean Ramirez Dead at 28: 'An Incredible Teammate and Friend'

"He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen," Erik Neander, Tampa Bay Rays president of baseball operations, said of Jean Ramirez

The Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly Monday at the age of 28.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays President of baseball operations Erik Neander said in a statement. "He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean."

The team did not announce Ramirez's cause of death.

Ramirez joined the Rays organization in the 28th round of the 2016 MLB draft and spent three seasons in the minor leagues before he was released.

"I was at peace because I thought I gave it everything I could give," Ramirez told WTSP in 2020 of his dismissal. "It was frustrating, don't get me wrong. It was very frustrating and sad, but the future's always bright."

But the Rays brought Ramirez back to the team as a bullpen catcher and coach in 2019 and reached the World Series the following year.

"It's awesome," Ramirez said in 2020 of the team making it to the World Series, which was held in his home state of Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I don't really know how many words I can put together to explain what this feeling is like.

"Me being from around the area, people have been reaching out, saying how proud they are and how exciting of a moment this is, and I completely agree," he also told WTSP at the time. "This is the best moment of my life."

In a statement Tuesday, Rays manager Kevin Cash remembered Ramirez as "an incredible teammate and friend."

"He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him," he said. "He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed."

Colin Poche, Rays reliever and a former college teammate of Ramirez, paid tribute to him on social media.