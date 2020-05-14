Rays' Blake Snell Says Potentially Playing for Reduced Pay amid Coronavirus Is 'Not Worth It'

Tampa Rays pitcher Blake Snell is voicing his opposition to a proposed MLB plan that involves reducing players’ pay, saying “it’s just not worth it.”

Snell, 27, answered fan questions during a Twitch livestream Wednesday evening and said he will not play in the 2020 season if there’s a salary cut, citing concerns about contracting the coronavirus as well.

"Y'all gotta understand, man, for me to go — for me to take a pay cut is not happening, because the risk is through the roof," he said. "It's a shorter season, less pay."

"No, I gotta get my money. I'm not playing unless I get mine, okay?” Snell, who was projected to earn $7 million for the upcoming season, continued. “And that's just the way it is for me. Like, I'm sorry you guys think differently, but the risk is way the hell higher and the amount of money I'm making is way lower. Why would I think about doing that?"

MLB owners approved a plan Monday that would restart baseball in July, with athletes playing about half of the usual season and only traveling locally, multiple outlets reported.

The plan, which would make baseball the first major sport to return amid the coronavirus pandemic, also includes a 50-50 revenue split with the players.

The MLB Players Association is expected to reject the revenue split, ESPN reported, and will likely counter with an earlier agreement to prorate player salaries based on how many games they play.

"Bro, I'm risking my life," Snell said of potentially playing this summer. "What do you mean [money] should not be a thing? It should 100 percent be a thing. If I'm gonna play, I should be getting the money I signed to be getting paid. I should not be getting half of what I'm getting paid because the season's cut in half, on top of a 33 percent cut of the half that's already there — so I'm really getting, like, 25 percent.”

"On top of that, it's getting taxed,” he added. “So imagine how much I'm actually making to play, you know what I'm saying?"

Snell also expressed his worries about the risk of getting the coronavirus while playing, saying on the Twitch that if he contracts the illness, the damage done to his body “is gonna be there forever.”

"I'm just saying, it doesn't make sense for me to lose all of that money and then go play," he said. "And then be on lockdown, not around my family, not around the people I love, and getting paid way the hell less — and then the risk of injury runs every time I step on the field."