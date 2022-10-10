Tampa Bay Lightning Suspend Defenseman Ian Cole After Sexual Abuse Allegations Emerge

An anonymous Twitter user on Friday accused Cole of grooming her for years starting while she was in high school

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 03:31 PM
Ian Cole #28 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates with the puck prior to an NHL preseason game against the Florida Panthers at the FLA Live Arena on October 6, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida.
Photo: Joel Auerbach/Getty

The NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole while the club and NHL investigate an allegation made public on Twitter — and which he denies — that Cole groomed and sexually abused a minor.

On Sunday evening, the club said it is "aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole" and "cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation" in a statement shared via the NHL.

"Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation," the Lighting's statement continues. "No members of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time."

On Friday, a Twitter user using the name Emily Smith alleged in a statement that Cole groomed her for four years, "starting while I was a minor in high school" and after Cole had already "been playing in the NHL for a few years."

The user wrote that Cole was aware she was a teenager still in high school when they first met and pressured her into having sex with him "even though I made it very clear I did not want to."

"[Cole] would not take no for an answer. I was too young to understand at the time that pressuring someone into sex was sexual assault," the user wrote.

The Twitter user, who otherwise remains anonymous and opened the account in question in September, alleged that Cole frequently asked to see her throughout her time in high school and continued to pressure her "to do things without my consent, that I had made clear I was not ok with, like refusing to wear condoms."

The user also accused Cole of grooming and assaulting a second minor victim who attended the same high school as her after the first victim had graduated and moved on to college and alleged that several of Cole's NHL teammates were aware of her own encounters with Cole.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Years later, one of Ian's former NHL teammates told me that Ian had bragged about sexually assaulting me as a minor the first night we met to their teammates," the Twitter statement reads. "He was able to recall details to me that only Ian and I would have known about, meaning that many on his team were aware he was involved with a minor. I felt violated all over again."

Ian Cole #28of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses for his official headshot for the 2022-2023 season on October 08, 2022 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty

Cole denied the allegations in a statement sent to ESPN via his agent Kevin Magnuson and said he will "cooperate fully with the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning, their officials and legal departments in the forthcoming investigation."

The allegations shared via Twitter did not clarify where or when the alleged encounters happened. Cole, who has played 12 seasons in the NHL, first entered the league with the St. Louis Blues during the 2010-11 NHL season and has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes.

Cole signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Tampa Bay in July, according to the NHL.

ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported on Sunday that Cole's suspension is considered paid leave and noted that the NHL does not have a specific domestic violence policy in place.

In similar past situations, decisions have been made on a case-by-case basis by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, Kaplan reported.

Related Articles
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Denies Sexual Assault Claims: 'I Did No Wrong'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Adrian Kraus/AP/Shutterstock (13095342cq) Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza walks on the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y Colts Bills Football, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Aug 2022
Buffalo Bills Release Matt Araiza After Punter Was Accused of Gang Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
walt whitman high school
Disgraced Maryland Rowing Coach Gets 3-Year Prison Sentence for Sexually Abusing Girls on His Team
George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears
Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are 'Bogus'
Deshaun Watson
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended for 11 Games, Fined $5M by NFL Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell, Accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking
Vince McMahon attends a press conference to announce that WWE Wrestlemania 29 will be held at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium on February 16, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
WWE's Vince McMahon Agreed to Pay $12 Million to Settle Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report
Joel Quenneville and Kyle Beach
Former Blackhawks Coach Resigns from Florida Panthers amid Kyle Beach Sexual Assault Case
paul haggis
Oscar-Winning 'Crash' Director Paul Haggis Arrested in Italy on Sexual Assault Charges: Reports
Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
California Dance Instructor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Teenage Students
Mason Greenwood
Rising English Soccer Player Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Rape: Police
Trey Songz
Trey Songz Cleared in Las Vegas Sexual Assault Investigation: 'No Criminal Charges Will Be Filed'