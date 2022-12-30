Tampa Bay Buccs Backup QB Blaine Gabbert Helps Save 4 People After Their Helicopter Crashes

“I was just at the right place at the right time," the NFL player said at a press conference on Friday 

Published on December 30, 2022 06:46 PM
Blaine Gabbert. Photo: WFLA 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert is being hailed a hero after helping save four people from a helicopter crash.

On Thursday evening, a helicopter with a pilot and three passengers had to make an emergency landing while attempting to land at Peter O. Knight Airport following a tour, according to a statement from the Tampa Bay Police Department.

Gabbert and his brothers, who were visiting from St. Louis, were jet skiing when they discovered debris and people in the water.

blaine gabbert helicopter rescue
Helicopter crash. TAMPA POLICE DEPARTMENT

"I vaguely remember hearing a faint noise," Gabbert said during a press conference in Tampa Bay on Friday. "I just remember looking to the west and seeing... it almost looked like a crew boat in the water that had broken up in about four pieces. And I vaguely remember seeing like two yellow life jackets, so I'm like, 'All right, we've got to go check this out.'"

They found Wesley, Lisa and Hunter Hupp and their pilot all alive but struggling. According to the police at the press conference, Hunter, 33, was trapped in the helicopter underwater for a short time but eventually got out. His mother, Lisa, 59, and father, Wesley, 62, also were able to get out and get to the water's surface.

From there, the player and his brothers helped get the family to shore and the pilot to a rescue boat.

"I was at the right place at the right time, I guess," Gabbert said. "The credit really goes out to Tampa PD -- you guys, the fire department, the sheriff's department, because they were there within five seconds. It was pretty remarkable."

The police were just as appreciative of the QB's help. "We often say that we cannot do our jobs well without the community and that we are safer, together," Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "Yesterday was an amazing example of how teamwork, not only in the sports world but also in our hometown, is why our area is known as Champa Bay."

Speaking of his rescue, Hunter said he and his family were so thankful to the player and joked it almost helped his mom achieve her holiday dream activity.

"My mom said she was hoping to meet Tom Brady while we were down here," he told the Tampa Bay Times. "I think she came pretty darn close."

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Blaine Gabbert.

The Buccs coach is also incredibly proud of his player.

"I think it's outstanding," Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles said. "Anytime you can find a guy who will drop everything and go help somebody else that he doesn't even know without even thinking about it, and take their life into their own hands and helping somebody else -- saving their lives -- that says a lot about the guy. And Blaine did that," he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: News Chopper Crash Kills Meteorologist and 'Hero' Pilot Who Avoided Traffic as Helicopter Went Down

"Blaine's a heck of a person," Bowles added. "He comes out prepared every day. He always helps out -- whether it's offensively or defensively. From a teammate standpoint, you love to talk to him off the field and get to know the guy. Pretty laid back, pretty cool, family guy, loves his work."

"I was just trying to do the right thing... help them out," Gabbert said. "Clearly, they were in need. I'm happy they all made it out alive."

