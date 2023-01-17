Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Russell Gage Hospitalized with Concussion After Scary Hit

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers said that Gage had remained in the hospital overnight and has "regained movement" in his extremities

Natasha Dye
Published on January 17, 2023 12:45 PM
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys went wrong for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in more ways than one.

During the final minutes of the Wild Card elimination game, Tampa Bay wide receiver Russell Gage took a hard hit to the neck and suffered a concussion, head coach Todd Bowles said.

Gage will also be tested for "potential neck injuries" at the hospital, Bowles said during the postgame press conference on Monday.

When asked about movement in Gage's extremities, Bowles said, "His fingers were moving when he was down there, I don't know about the rest."

Russell Gage
Kevin Sabitus/Getty

On Tuesday, the team shared a positive update on Gage's condition.

According to the team, "Gage remained overnight for additional testing at a local hospital following Monday's loss to the Cowboys" and "he has regained movement in all his extremities."

Gage's injury occurred during the final three minutes of the loss. After the tackle, Buccaneers team medical staff quickly took the field to check on Gage.

Russell Gage
Julio Aguilar/Getty

The medical team remained on the field for a few minutes testing his mobility before he was taken off of the field in a gurney.

The Tom Brady-led team was eliminated from playoff contention after their 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

