Tampa Bay Buccaneers Confirm 'Individuals' Tested Positive for Coronavirus at Training Camp

The team did not reveal the number of individuals who tested positive for the virus

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed that "individuals" recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the AdventHealth Training Center.

"We immediately activated our COVID-19 Response Plan and vacated the affected areas, which will remain closed until extensive sanitation is completed," the Florida-based NFL team said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "The individuals who may have been exposed have already been notified and are following the established protocols, which include a 14-day quarantine period."

"Our team headquarters remain open for our Phase 1 employees and all essential operations are continuing in preparation for the 2020 season," the team added.

The Buccaneers did not share if the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were players or staff. The team said their identities would not be shared publicly "due to privacy concerns."

Currently, the Buccaneers are set to open the regular NFL season with a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13, followed by their first home game of the year against the Carolina Panthers the following week on Sept. 20.

News of the Buccaneers' coronavirus tests comes just after several sports teams have chosen to reopen training facilities.

Philadelphia Phillies players and staff members recently tested positive for the virus while assembling for workouts at Spectrum Field, the baseball team's training facilities in Florida. Five players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Phillies confirmed in a press release obtained by PEOPLE on Friday.

"In addition, 8 staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players (both major league and minor league players) living in the Clearwater area are in the process of being tested and are awaiting the results of those tests," the team's press release said.

The training facilities will remain closed until "medical authorities are confident the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

The team declined to comment on the potential implications of the outbreak on the Phillies' 2020 season, "believing that it is too early to know."

As stay-at-home restrictions in the state lift, Florida recorded a record-high 3,822 single-day confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. As of Saturday afternoon, the state has 93,789 total cases, according to the New York Times.