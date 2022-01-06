Buccaneers Officially Terminate Antonio Brown's Contract, Say He Was Cleared Despite Injury Claims

The team's official parting with Antonio Brown comes after he alleged he was pressured to play despite an injury

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown's contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has officially been terminated, the Florida NFL team confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

The team's announcement comes just one day after he leveled allegations against coach Bruce Arians and team leadership in a lengthy statement on Wednesday addressing his dramatic exit in the middle of the Buccaneers game last Sunday.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated the contract of Antonio Brown, effective immediately," the statement said. "While Antonio did receive treatment on his ankle and was listed on the injury report the week leading up to last Sunday's game, he was cleared to play by our medical team prior to the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical personnel that he could not play."

The Buccaneers continued, "We have attempted, multiple times throughout this week, to schedule an evaluation by an outside orthopedic specialist, yet Antonio has not complied. Maintaining the health and wellness of our players is of the utmost importance to our organization."

During Sunday's game, Brown tore off his jersey and padding and threw them into the stands. In a post-game press conference, Arians said that he had told Brown to "get out" before the incident. During the conference, Arians also said that Brown was "no longer" a member of the team.

In his Wednesday statement, shared through attorney Sean Burstyn, Brown claimed he "relented to pressure directly from my coach to play injured."

"Despite the pain, I suited up, the staff injected me with what I know now was a powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller that the NFLPA has warned against using, and I gave it my all for my team," Brown said in part in the statement obtained by PEOPLE. Continued Brown, "I played until I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities."

Brown said Arians "ordered" him to get on the field. When he refused due to his injury, the coach told him he was "done with the Bucs," according to the player.

"I didn't quit. I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out. Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough," Brown's statement read. "Then came their 'spin.' Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. That's 100% inaccurate."

In a press conference on Thursday shortly after the team confirmed the termination of Brown's contract, Arians claimed that Brown never asked a trainer or doctor about his ankle during the game: "I was never notified of it." Arians said Brown refused to play and complained he wasn't getting the ball, which is when the coach claims he told him to leave.

Arians also asserted "You can't force a player to play. They have that choice, it's their body. He decided to play." The coach also said that members of the Buccaneers know "the truth" of "what happened."

He addressed text messages between himself and Brown that the athlete posted on Instagram Thursday. In the text, Brown said he "kinda rolled" his ankle but "really caint[sic] get to full speed." He included an image of his feet and ankles being worked on by what appeared to be a physical therapist.

In the screenshot of the text, Arians wrote back, "Come see me [in] the morning. We'll talk it out. Definitely want you with us in case you're ready."

"You saw the texts," Arians said, confirming that the text conversation was real.