Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Graduates College at Age 59: 'You're Never Too Old'

Bowles fulfilled a promise to his late mother Joan by earning his undergrad degree 37 years after leaving college for the NFL

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 02:52 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles speaks to the graduates and crowd at the 215th commencement exercise for of Mount St Mary's University, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Emmitsburg, Md.. Bowles finished his degree in September of 2022 but wanted to walk the stage on Saturday.
Todd Bowles. Photo: Ric Dugan/The Frederick News-Post via AP

Todd Bowles made his mother proud this weekend.

Nearly four decades after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach first left college to join the NFL, he officially graduated and fulfilled a long-standing promise to his late mother that he'd one day earn his degree.

Bowles, 59, received a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development, according to ESPN.

The NFL coach, clad in a black graduation gown, sported an enormous smile as he walked across the stage at Mount St. Mary's University on Saturday to receive his degree. The three-time Super Bowl champion received a loud cheer from the students, families and university staff in attendance, who he also addressed in a speech during the ceremony.

"This is an amazing, amazing thing for me to be in a class with you," Bowles said. "I'm more nervous now than I ever was speaking in a locker room at halftime."

Bowles attended Temple University but left the school in 1986 to join the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

Timothy Trainor, left, President of Mount St Mary's University shows three fingers for the amount of Super Bowl rings that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, right, has as he introduces Bowles at the 215th commencement exercise for Mount St Mary's University, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Emmitsburg, Md.. Bowles finished his degree in September of 2022 but wanted to walk the stage on Saturday.
From left: Timothy Trainor, Todd Bowles. Ric Dugan/The Frederick News-Post via AP

As a player, Bowles had an eight-year career and won the Super Bowl with Washington in 1987. He later won a second Super Bowl while on staff with Green Bay in 1996, and most recently won his first Super Bowl as a coach in 2020 when he was the defensive coordinator for Tampa Bay.

Bowles was promoted to head coach last year.

But more recently, Bowles had been quietly working towards earning his undergrad degree, finishing his coursework last September. Graduating college was a promise Bowles said he made to his mother Joan, who died from cancer in 2009, and something he wanted to do to inspire his own three children, Todd Jr., Troy and Tyson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles watches the action on the field during the regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 06, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Todd Bowles. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

"I didn't get my degree, and my mother never said anything," Bowles told his younger classmates in his speech this weekend. "She just went with it. And she let me go ahead and live my life. And she passed in 2009, and the only thing she asked me was to make sure I got my degree."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bowles said he "stuck with it, and here I am at 59."

"You're never too old to stop learning," he told the students. "You stop learning and you get old. You get old when you stop learning. So I say to you, Class of 2023 — the future is yours, take it, grab it, run with it, be excited, be excited, every now and then, come back and thank your parents."

Related Articles
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Signs with Green Bay Packers: 'New Beginnings'
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Sean McVay's Wife? All About Veronika Khomyn
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023
Andy Reid poses with wife Tammy during a press conference introducing Reid as the Kansas City Chiefs new head coach on January 7, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri
Who Is Andy Reid's Wife? All About Tammy Reid
Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thanks Wife Brittany and Kids as He's Named the 2022 NFL MVP
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
NFL Legend Jerome Bettis Graduates from College
NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis Graduates from College 28 Years After Leaving: 'Never Too Late'
Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium
Who Is Jalen Hurts' Girlfriend? All About Bry Burrows
Rob Gronkowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon
Rob Gronkowski Says Partying Made Him a Better Player: 'It Translated to the Football Field'
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
New York Jets Rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Announces He's Going Back to College
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496v) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Reverses Course and Practices on Scheduled Wednesday Personal Day
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Denies Special Treatment for Tom Brady: 'He Works as Hard as Anybody'
Ree and Todd Drummond
Celebrity Kids Leaving for College in 2022 and 2023
Antonio Brown Critcizes Bruce Arians, Questions Tom Brady Friendship
Antonio Brown Questions Tom Brady's Friendship After Being Released from Buccaneers