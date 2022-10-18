Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Denies Special Treatment for Tom Brady: 'He Works as Hard as Anybody'

Coach Todd Bowles defended his superstar quarterback after Tampa Bay's loss in Pittsburgh on Sunday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 01:11 PM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty

Tom Brady gets the same treatment as his Tampa Bay teammates, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Steelers had NFL fans questioning Brady's commitment to the team, particularly after he had missed the team's walkthrough the day before to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding to Dana Blumberg.

But Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bowles denied that speculation.

"He works as hard as anybody," Bowles said.

The Bucs coach maintained that Brady's absence from the team on Saturday was not a factor in the frustrating loss.

"Special treatment — there have been a few guys that have missed meetings and some practices for some special thing — that just doesn't get publicized because they're not him. It just kind of comes with the territory. You don't worry about it too much."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) takes his helmet off and looks towards the sidelines during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

According to ESPN, Brady has forgone taking his approved weekly off days over the past two weeks.

After attending Kraft's wedding, he joined his Tampa Bay teammates in Philadelphia in time for their regular pregame meetings.

Bowles was asked if he believed his superstar quarterback was as "locked in" to this football season as his previous runs. He replied, "Yes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brady attended Kraft's wedding solo, furthering speculation of his marriage troubles with wife Gisele Bündchen.

A source at the wedding event told PEOPLE Brady was "great" and he "looked happy" while paling around with his former teammates, including Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork and Drew Bledsoe.

The source noted that even with an away game on Sunday, Brady stayed at the party for a long duration.

Gisele Bndchen and <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)
Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Kraft, 81, and Brady have a years-long friendship, given the NFL superstar spent 19 seasons with the New England Patriots, including six Super Bowl wins, before joining the Buccaneers in 2020. The Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Brady joined other stars in attendance at the wedding, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Page Six reported. Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill were also in attendance and all performed during the lavish event.

Kraft and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City.

Kraft had invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the knot during the event.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen, 42, had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady.

The following day, sources then confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL icon had hired his own divorce attorney.

A source also recently told PEOPLE that the supermodel "is done" with trying to make her marriage to Brady work, and is ready to "move on" and end their 13-year marriage. Bündchen shares two children with Brady — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake — along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Tom Brady Attends Robert Kraft's Wedding Solo amid Marriage Troubles with Gisele Bündchen
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg . Please credit ALLAN ZEPEDA
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg During Surprise N.Y.C. Wedding
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says Team Is 'Not Playing Well' After Buccaneers' Upset Loss to the Steelers
Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line
Tom Brady 'Fired Up' as He Tears Into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Loses Game Against the Steelers amid Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen
robert kraft, Dana Blumberg
Robert Kraft's Friends Share Throwback Picture to When He First Met Wife Dana Blumberg
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Compares the Football Season to 'Going Away on Deployment in the Military'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
NFL Fines Tom Brady $11K for Kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett at End of Game
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says He Had to Address His Mental Health to 'Be Good for People Around Me'
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Under Pressure: A Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says His Throwing Arm Will 'Be All Right' After Apparent Injury on Sunday: 'It's Football'
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa — Without Gisele Bündchen and Kids Seen in Stands — After Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments with His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener