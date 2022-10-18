Tom Brady gets the same treatment as his Tampa Bay teammates, according to his head coach Todd Bowles.

Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Steelers had NFL fans questioning Brady's commitment to the team, particularly after he had missed the team's walkthrough the day before to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding to Dana Blumberg.

But Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bowles denied that speculation.

"He works as hard as anybody," Bowles said.

The Bucs coach maintained that Brady's absence from the team on Saturday was not a factor in the frustrating loss.

"Special treatment — there have been a few guys that have missed meetings and some practices for some special thing — that just doesn't get publicized because they're not him. It just kind of comes with the territory. You don't worry about it too much."

According to ESPN, Brady has forgone taking his approved weekly off days over the past two weeks.

After attending Kraft's wedding, he joined his Tampa Bay teammates in Philadelphia in time for their regular pregame meetings.

Bowles was asked if he believed his superstar quarterback was as "locked in" to this football season as his previous runs. He replied, "Yes."

Brady attended Kraft's wedding solo, furthering speculation of his marriage troubles with wife Gisele Bündchen.

A source at the wedding event told PEOPLE Brady was "great" and he "looked happy" while paling around with his former teammates, including Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork and Drew Bledsoe.

The source noted that even with an away game on Sunday, Brady stayed at the party for a long duration.

Kraft, 81, and Brady have a years-long friendship, given the NFL superstar spent 19 seasons with the New England Patriots, including six Super Bowl wins, before joining the Buccaneers in 2020. The Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Brady joined other stars in attendance at the wedding, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Page Six reported. Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill were also in attendance and all performed during the lavish event.

Kraft and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City.

Kraft had invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the knot during the event.

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen, 42, had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady.

The following day, sources then confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL icon had hired his own divorce attorney.

A source also recently told PEOPLE that the supermodel "is done" with trying to make her marriage to Brady work, and is ready to "move on" and end their 13-year marriage. Bündchen shares two children with Brady — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake — along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.