NBA’s Tallest Player, Tacko Fall, Suffers Concussion After Hitting Head Against 'Low Ceiling'

Height can be a big advantage on the basketball court, but there are downsides to being so tall.

Tacko Fall, the NBA’s tallest player, recently got a concussion after hitting his head ahead of Wednesday’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, according to MassLive.

Fall, who is 7’6″, told the outlet that he was trying to wash his hands after a workout when he bumped his head on a “low ceiling.”

While at the time, the 23-year-old center thought nothing of it, he woke up in pain the following morning — and ultimately entered the NBA concussion protocol program.

“Tacko got hit in the head yesterday after individual work,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens previously told reporters, according to the outlet. “He was a little under the weather. It sounds like being very cautious about that.”

Fall went on to tell MassLive he expected to be cleared “real soon,” which mirrored comments Stevens made to reporters.

The Celtics went on to lose the matchup against the 76ers 93-107.

Although Fall not initially selected in the June draft, he was signed by the Celtics after excelling in the team’s NBA Summer League.

In the five games he played with the team, the University of Central Florida graduate scored an average of 7.2 points, and made 4 rebounds a game,.

Earlier this month, the Celtics converted Fall to a two-way contract, which allows him to play for the Celtics as well as the team’s G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws, according to Boston.com.

Fall did make an appearance during several Celtics preseasons games, including one on Oct. 6 against the Charlotte Hornets, with the center stepping onto the court in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN.

As for how it felt, Fell told the outlet, “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

“I’m in the Garden, playing with the Celtics and with all these players. There’s no pressure. It’s just a matter of going out there and having fun,” he added.

“As soon as Coach Stevens called him, the ovation he got was just unreal. We all went along with it as well on the bench. We were so happy for him,” added teammate Kemba Walker. “The greatest thing about it is he’s such a good person. He’s such a good kid, great fun to be around; he works extremely hard. So he deserves that ovation. I’m super happy for him.”

Fall, whose full name is Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall, previously told PEOPLE he sees his height as a gift.

“I’m blessed, because not that many people get the opportunity,” he said, before playfully noting that being tall comes in handy in more places than just on the basketball court.

“When I walk in the grocery store, I can see on top of all the shelves and I can reach over anything that I want to.”