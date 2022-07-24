The athlete beat her previous record time of 51.41 seconds from the US Championships trials last month

Sydney McLaughlin Beats Her Own 400m Hurdles Record Again at the World Athletics Championships

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Loman/Shutterstock (13037097ag) Gold-medallist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, during the medal ceremony for the women's 400 hurdles 2022 World Athletics Championships, Day Eight Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, USA - 22 Jul 2022

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Amanda Loman/Shutterstock (13037097ag) Gold-medallist Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, during the medal ceremony for the women's 400 hurdles 2022 World Athletics Championships, Day Eight Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, USA - 22 Jul 2022

Sydney McLaughlin has once again broken the 400m hurdles world record!

After winning the gold medal for finishing her race at 50.68 seconds at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, the sprinter shattered her own previous record of 51.41 seconds at the U.S. trials last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We thought we'd be able to go a little faster [than 50.68]," McLaughlin, 22, said following the victory in Eugene, Oregon, according to NBC Sports. "But we're super grateful with that time. Anything under 51 was a win for us."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13043472hc) Sydney McLaughlin of the USA crosses the finish line to win the women's 400m Hurdles final in a new World Record time of 50.68 seconds at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 22 July 2022. World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day 8, Eugene, USA - 22 Jul 2022 Credit: John G Mabanglo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

McLaughlin has broken her records four times in the past year, CNN reports. This time, she led the race, with Dutch runner Femke Bol coming in second place at 52.27 seconds, while former world champion Dalilah Muhammad claimed bronze at 53.13 seconds.

"The time is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster," she said, per the World Athletics website. "Just figuring out what barriers can be broken. I only get faster from here.

"I executed the race the way Bobby (Kersee, her coach) wanted me to. I knew coming home that if I just kept my cadence and stayed on stride pattern, we could do it and it happened, she continued.

"The level in the 400m hurdles is certainly improving. We have a full group of girls that are willing to push our bodies to the next level and we are seeing times drop."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13044574aa) US Sydney McLaughlin pictured in action during the women's 400m hurdles race, at the 19th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA, Friday 22 July 2022. The Worlds are taking place from 15 to 24 July, after being postponed in 2021 due to the ongoing corona virus pandemic. Athletics World Championships Friday, Eugene, United States - 22 Jul 2022 Credit: Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Affectionately known as "Syd the Kid" during the Rio Olympics nearly five years ago, McLaughlin made headlines at 16 as the youngest track athlete to make the U.S. Track and Field team since 1972.

While chatting with PEOPLE last year, she shared a sage mantra for young hopefuls approaching obstacles both on and off the track.

"I would just say focus on your lane. Literally and figuratively," McLaughlin said at the time. "Other people are going to peak at different times. And I think even to this day in my pro career, people will run fast at different times and it can throw you off if you're not focused on what's ahead of you."