The star soccer player opens up PEOPLE about quarantining with two young children and her thoughts on how the game may change after the pandemic

Sydney Leroux Dwyer Is Ready for Her 'Comeback Season' After Baby No. 2: 'I'm Going to Put Everything Into It'

This is not how Sydney Leroux Dwyer expected her "comeback season" to look.

The Olympic gold medalist and professional soccer star, 30, welcomed her second child with husband Dom Dwyer last June, daughter Roux James. (The soccer power couple also shares 3-year-old son Cassius Cruz.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just three short months after giving birth, Leroux Dwyer made her postpartum debut on the field, playing for her team, the Orlando Pride, in October at the end of the 2019 NWSL season. This past April would have been her full return to the 7 month-long season as a mother of two, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic changed those plans.

"Of course, this is not how my comeback season was supposed to happen, and for everyone, it's been very difficult," she tells PEOPLE. "I feel like I have not played properly in a long, long time, so the wait has been hard."

But Leroux Dwyer is still hopeful for her return to the game.

"I mean, coming back after baby number two, I'm going to put everything into it and then see what comes of that," the forward says.

In the meantime, the 30-year-old says she and Dwyer, 29 — who plays for Orlando City SC — have been motivating each other to maintain their training while quarantining with their two young children in Florida.

"We have a double stroller, so my husband and I will run with the double stroller and we'll do our intervals, and one person will run with the stroller and then we'll switch off, so we get a little more of a workout pushing two babies," she tells PEOPLE with a laugh.

"We've been trying to stay on top of things and getting our workouts done and staying fit, in hopes that we can eventually be ready when the time comes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Leroux Dwyer says that like everyone else, she's not sure when that will be. In early March, the NWSL canceled all of their preseason matches and later postponed the season indefinitely as the country continues to grapple with the virus. Earlier this month, the league also extended its team training moratorium through May 24, though they have allowed for individual player training to take place at outdoor team training fields under specific guidelines.

"You know, it's tough because we know that it's probably never going to be the same," Leroux Dwyer says of the future of soccer among other sports.

"Our normal is going to be a different kind of normal moving forward," she adds. "I think now, we just want to see if we can play and how those rules are going to be, but I mean, everything is going to be different — fans and how we interact with each other on and off the field. It's tough."

Image zoom Sydney Leroux Dwyer and family Sydney Leroux/ Instagram

This is something Leroux Dwyer has been thinking about a lot, especially when considering the safety of her own children and their future involvement in sports. She recently partnered with SC Johnson and Save the Children to encourage other parents to do the same through the "#TheNextHighFive," a social media challenge encouraging parents and children to come up with a contact-free celebration ritual.

"With everything that's happening, we do need a new no-contact way to interact, and it's been a fun, little challenge to do with Cassius," Leroux Dwyer said. "He came up with this no-contact high five, and that's kind of what we're looking at, is to be mindful of our surroundings and have very good hygiene and do all of that. So, that's what we've been doing and it's been really nice."

The proud mom showed off her son's new high-five on Instagram earlier this month and wants fans to share what they come up with as well.

"If people can take videos of them and their families doing this ... we're picking our favorites and are going to put it on our Instagram," she tells PEOPLE. "I think it's just a really fun thing that you can do with your children and get this new normal and teach our kids about being hygienic and being aware of everything around us."

Aside from teaching her children about what to expect when things start going back to "normal," Leroux Dwyer says she's soaking in this extra time with her family — which can sometimes be a rarity with her and her husband's busy schedules.

"We've really enjoyed being with the kids," she says. "We're always traveling, so it's kind of been nice for us to just be in one place."

"I feel like in normal life, you're always rushing to get somewhere and it's just kind of slowed us down a little bit," she adds. "I think that's been a really big lesson, actually."