Jason Dupasquier died after getting into a multi-car crash at a qualifying event for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday

Swiss Motorcyclist Jason Dupasquier Dead at 19 After Crash: 'You Will Be Sorely Missed'

Motorsport racer Jason Dupasquier has died after getting into a multi-car crash at a qualifying event for the Italian Grand Prix. He was 19.



On Saturday, the teen was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba, according to the Associated Press. During the accident, he appeared to be hit by his motorbike as well as Sasaki's, the news agency reported, adding that Alcoba also said he thought he had driven over Dupasquier's legs.

The Swiss rider received immediate medical attention "on track before being transferred by medical helicopter, in a stable state, to Careggi Hospital in Florence," MotoGP said in a statement.



"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," their statement continued.



"On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family, and loved ones," they wrote in another statement shared on social media. "You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My deepest condolences to Jason Dupasquier's family, friends, and team," added three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo.

Dupasquier was a multiple-time Swiss National champion in Supermoto and transitioned into circuit racing in 2016, according to MotoGP.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, he was in 10th place in the World Championship standings. This was his second season in MotoGP's lightweight class.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jason Dupasquier Jason Dupasquier | Credit: Gold and Goose/Motorsport Images/Shutterstock

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, a moment of silence was held for Dupasquier.