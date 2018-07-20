Suspect Has Been Detained in the Fatal Stabbing of Olympic Figure Skater Denis Ten, 25: Reports

A suspect has been detained in connection with the death of Olympic figure skater Denis Ten, according to multiple reports.

Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry released a statement on Friday announcing they had identified two suspects in the 25-year-old Kazakhstan athlete’s death, one of whom had been detained, Reuters reported.

Almaty Prosecutor Berik Zhuirektayev said the suspect had been detained on Friday and had “confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney,” the Associated Press said local news agency Kazinform reported.

Kazinform also reported that a second suspect had been determined, and a photo of the suspect has been released, according to the AP.

The AP went on to report that prosecutors are treating Ten’s death as a murder.

Denis Ten Aflo/REX/Shutterstock

Ten — who won a bronze medal in the 2014 Winter Olympics — was stabbed amid an argument with two unidentified men who were allegedly attempting to steal mirrors from his car in Almaty, Reuters previously said Russian news agency TASS reported.

TASS reported that Ten was found unconscious on the street by passersby, who called an ambulance, according to Reuters. Ten died three hours later at the hospital from his injuries, the BBC reported.

Local police told tengrinews.kz that the investigation into the incident and efforts to identify the suspects remain ongoing, according to Reuters.

Denis Ten Joosep Martinson/ISU/ Getty Images

Appearing to confirm the tragic news, the International Skating Union wrote on Twitter: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Denis’ family, friends and fans across the world.” In a statement, International Olympic Committee President

In a separate statement, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age.”

According to the New York Times, Ten was born in Almaty, but spent part of his early training years in California, working with coach Frank Carroll. His 2014 Olympic bronze was preceded by a silver medal at the 2013 world championships, the outlet said.

Ten went on to compet in the Olympics in PyeongChang earlier this year, but placed in 27th while battling injuries.

“Denis Ten was an incredible figure skater, the legend of our sport, our pride,” Kazakhstan’s minister of culture and sport, Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, said, according to the BBC. “This is an unthinkable tragedy and irreparable loss.”