Stranded Woman Sailor, 29, Rescued After 2-Day Solo Fight for Survival on 'Destroyed' Yacht

British sailor Susie Goodall has been safely rescued from her “destroyed” yacht in remote seas 2000 miles off the coast of Cape Horn.

Goodall, 29 — who was single-handedly yachting the world non-stop in the Golden Globe Race — was craned onboard rescue vessel Tian Fu just after 10:30 ET Friday morning and is now safely recovering and heading to dry land in Argentina.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“ON THE SHIP!!!” Goodall tweeted to her Twitter followers, who have been glued to her developments while being stuck at sea.

Yet even this part of her two-day ordeal wasn’t plain sailing: Goodall’s backup engine failed as the Tian Fu approached, leaving her with no option other than drifting towards the 40,000-ton ship using a sea anchor.

RELATED: 7-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck by Boat on California Lake: ‘We Are Completely Devastated’

After 3 intensive days of co-ordinations from MRCC Chile, today at 15:35 UTC the motor vessel "TIAN FU" was able to recue the British yachtswoman Susie Goodall.

BZ. pic.twitter.com/20bOEendr2 — MRCC Chile (@MRCCChile) December 7, 2018

Susie's ENGINE TEST FAILED. STOPPED after about 20 minutes and could not be fixed after trying. Without the engine DHL STARLIGHT must drift at about 1 knot with the sea anchor and the MASTER of the ship will need to maneuver the 40,000 Tonne ship to meet SUSIE! — Golden Globe Race 2018 (@ggr2018official) December 7, 2018

The dramatic rescue marks the end of a harrowing few days for Goodall, who was knocked unconscious Wednesday when her yacht the DHL Starlight rolled in heavy seas, snapping her mast in three places.

Susie Goodall DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty

“Her boat was pitchpoled (head to head) and then she was rolled sideways,” Dutch yachtsman Mark Slats — her fellow competitor who is currently second in the race — tells PEOPLE. “She was at the chart table but was lucky because she laid on the bed just before it happened, and actually everything that went wrong ended up on that bed during the rollover.”

RELATED VIDEO: Video Shows Final Moments Before Boat Capsizes

He continues, “She went unconscious for a moment. She fell on the head. But after she got up, she started to fix everything and saw the mast from the deck.”

Slats, who spoke to Goodall the morning before her rescue, describes the solo yachtswomen as “completely destroyed” by the terrifying incident.

Susie Goodall Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Was a Florida Man Eaten by Alligators After a Boating Accident — or Did it Just Look that Way?

“She told me that she was having a very bad day,” he says. “The boat is really absolutely destroyed, total loss. Even the chain plates [metal deck fastenings] have been pulled out of the deck. The railing is completely off the boat. Everything is broken.”

Having clung on for rescue for two days in rolling, 16-foot seas, Goodall was exhausted ahead of her rescue. Says Slats Friday morning, “She is incredibly nervous to climb onboard because she feels weak. But I told her, ‘You just have to go. You can do it. Give it all.'”

Slats adds: “It is, of course, incredibly difficult for her. Her whole life went into that boat. She lost everything. It is hard to leave your boat now and leave it there at sea. It is all incredibly difficult. It will take a while before she gets over this.”