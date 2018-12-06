Woman, 29, Awaits Rescue After Yacht Was 'Destroyed' While She Tried Sailing Solo Around the World

Susie Goodall has been awaiting rescue after her boat was “destroyed” while she was attempting to sail 30,000 miles around the globe on her own — and on Thursday, she indicated that there might actually be hope for her boat.

“73-ENGINE GOING :),” she tweeted to fans following her every development.

Goodall, a 29-year-old British sailor, was participating in the Golden Globe Race, which re-creates Robin Knox-Johnston’s voyage in 1968 and 1969, according to the race’s website.

Competitors set sail on July 1 from Les Sables-d’Olonne, France, in boats “without modern technology or [the] benefit of satellite-based navigation aids.”

On Wednesday, the race announced that Goodall, who was in fourth place on her 157th day and was sailing in a Rustler 36 yacht called the DHL Starlight, was in trouble after she encountered a storm.

“British yachtswoman Susie Goodall was pitchpoled and dismasted in the Southern Ocean some 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn today,” the race said in a statement.

“The boat is destroyed. I can’t make up a jury rig. The only thing left is the hull and deck which remain intact,” she reportedly told race organizers. She said that she “was thrown across the cabin and knocked out for a while. “

On Thursday, the race shared that she was “safe and secure aboard her yacht” but “very uncomfortable” as she awaited rescue. A Chilean ship that was en route from China to Argentina is slated to reach Goodall on Friday.

Susie Goodall DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty

On her Twitter account, Goodall has been sharing observations and updates. “TAKING A HAMMERING!WONDERING WHAT ON EARTH IM DOING OUT HERE,” she wrote on Wednesday before announcing that she was dismasted.

She opened up about the difficulty of her situation. “NASTY HEAD BANG AS BOAT PITCHPOLED.UNBELIEVABLY ROLY NOW,” she said. “THIS MOTION IS JUST HORRIBLE!CLINGING ON IN MY BUNK.”

Goodall even found a little levity in her trials. “IN NEED OF A GOOD CUPPA TEA! BUT SADLY NO COOKER,” she said.

Her family detailed the misfortune that Goodall has undergone in a statement.

“The safety of Susie is of utmost importance,” the family said. “From the information we have available at this time we know that Susie was sailing in the Pacific Ocean, 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn in 60 knot winds when her wind vane broke. The exact height of the waves is unknown, but massive seas reported.”

Susie Goodall DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty

“She deployed her drogue to steady the boat, but that failed,” the family continued. “She was in the cabin when the boat pitchpoled, sending her and the boat’s contents flying forward and knocking her unconscious for a period of time. She sustained a minor head injury and spent the following hours removing the rigging debris to prevent further boat damage.”

“The hull of the boat is unbreached, and Susie is safe,” the family noted.

Susie Goodall Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

On her website, Goodall says that she first took a boat ride at age 3, got her first boat at age 11 and started yacht training at age 20.

“When I was little I heard about these people who sailed around the world on their own, for fun, and I knew I wanted to do that one day too,” she wrote.