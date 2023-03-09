Surfer Carissa Moore Reveals How She Overcomes 'Moments of Fear' as a 5x World Champion on Tour

"Sometimes it seems scary, but I think at least for me, the magic happens when you step outside your comfort zone and face your fears," Moore tells PEOPLE

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Published on March 9, 2023 11:45 AM
Carissa Moore poses at Visa's Grit, Grace, Greatness retail shop during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios
Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG

Carissa Moore continues to make waves both in and out of the water.

While chatting about her latest collaboration with Hurley, the five-time world champion surfer and first-ever Olympic gold medalist in the sport opened up to PEOPLE about her fearless competitive mindset as she competes in the 2023 World Surf League Championship Tour.

Having competed in the WSL Tour since age 13 (winning women's world titles in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2021), the Hawaii native, 30, has years of experience, but works to evolve and progress as she takes on the best in surfing each year.

Moore tells PEOPLE she's "constantly finding ways to change," and heads into each season with different themes in mind. As a fierce competitor who dominates in the water, the athlete says her themes have been "freedom, love and joy" in the past.

"I think this year, I really want it to be an accumulation of everything that I've learned up until this point by incorporating by bringing all those lessons and themes with me," explains the No. 1 ranked surfer shortly after competing in the Hurley Pro at Sunset Beach on Oahu's North Shore.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii prior to surfing in Heat 3 of the Opening Round at the Hurley Pro Sunset Beach
Brent Bielmann/World Surf League via Getty Images

"But I really like this idea of power," she says of the theme that's guiding her this year. Particularly, "leaning into my faith" and "using love to find the power" is how she overcomes "those moments of fear."

"Some of those things for me is being insecure, doubting myself or overthinking," she admits. However, tapping into that power drives "the confidence in my ability," in addition to "the years of work and preparation to do the best that I can," she says.

The 2023 WSL Championship Tour kicked off with the Billabong Pipeline Masters, an annual surf event held at the famed Banzai Pipeline on the North Shore of Oahu. Moore conquered the women's division when the surf comp wrapped in early February, while Australia's Jack Robinson won the men's side.

Five-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore of Hawaii wins the Final at the Billabong Pro Pipeline
Brent Bielmann/World Surf League via Getty Images

In a sport that's historically been male-dominated, Moore and the 17 other female surfers represent the women's division (in comparison to the field of 36 men) on tour. But despite her world titles and Olympic gold medal, Moore says there are "definitely times where I still feel very intimidated."

"There's a lot of masculine energy out there in that spot in particular," she says of paddling out at Pipe. "There's a lot of testosterone and sometimes there can be upwards of 70 men in the lineup at one time and it is one of the most powerful, challenging, intimidating waves that breaks on shallow reef."

But Moore's optimistic and fearless mindset combats those concerns. "Sometimes it seems scary, but I think at least for me, the magic happens when you step outside your comfort zone and face your fears. There's a place in the lineup for all women," she says proudly.

Carissa Moore/Courtesy of Hurley

"For a very long time it was only guys out there," Moore continues. "Over the last few years, women have been having to step up because of our events," she adds. "It's been cool to see the guys being more supportive."

For a female athlete who heads into each competition leading with "love and joy," her strategy to assert her dominance and establish credibility in a predominately male lineup isn't far off. "I think it's just about spending time earning your spot and respect [in the water]," Moore confidently notes.

As for how she does that? "Doing so with a big smile always helps too," she says. "I think a lot of the ladies carry that beauty and grace, so that has been helping to make the transition smoother."

Athletes react to winning gold
YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty

This year, the WSL Championship Tour carries more weight than year's past because it is surfing's top qualification route for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, of which Moore says she'd "obviously love to qualify for" again.

While she recognizes that snagging a spot on Team USA is "going to be hard-earned," Moore says that she's "just trying to enjoy every moment" in the meantime.

"I think for me, everything in my career really feels like a cherry on top," she says. "When I first started out as a little girl it was all about just winning one world title and to see that dream come true five times and then to win a gold medal, it's unbelievable."

Carissa Moore/Courtesy of Hurley

Coinciding with the WSL Tour, Moore's partnership with Hurley continues as she launches her third capsule collection with the brand on March 25, a collaboration that the athlete says has been "really fun to see come to life."

Not only does collection feature patterns and print designed by Hawaiian based artist Aloha De Mele, but a portion of the proceeds from the collection go towards her foundation Moore Aloha, a non-profit that's all about empowering young women.

"One of the things that Moore Aloha really tries to encourage is community and finding those other women that you can go out with and that will empower you and encourage you to step outside your comfort zone," Moore says.

"For any young girl or woman who is getting out in the water for the first time, don't be afraid to get out there and to make your mark." Moore says her latest Hurley capsule is "very true and authentic to the story and what the nonprofit is about."

